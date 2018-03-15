Newest Stories

The Latest: Alabama man shoots 2 at hospital before killing self 40 mins ago / News
Dr. Patti Dare is a 2018 Yellowhammer Woman of Impact 55 mins ago / Feature
Alabama lawmakers vote to give oversight over faith-based daycares 2 hours ago / News
VIDEO: Sen. Shelby speaks on bill to reform harmful Dodd-Frank regulations, improve economy 2 hours ago / News
A quick look at all of the races in Alabama this election cycle 2 hours ago / Opinion
Alabama man arrested on child porn, drug charges 3 hours ago / News
Everyone wants to “do something” about gun violence, but a voluntary “do not sell” list does NOTHING 3 hours ago / Opinion
Parking spot fight leaves 1 Alabama man jailed, another on life support 4 hours ago / News
Bill requiring Alabama Police to record race data clears committee 5 hours ago / News
Roll Trump Roll – ‘Bama football to visit White House for national championship celebration 5 hours ago / News
Man who claimed he buried Alabama’s Natalee Holloway fatally stabbed 6 hours ago / News
Facebook’s ‘fact checker’ says the killing of unborn babies in abortion is a ‘disputed fact’ 6 hours ago / Opinion
Alabama rural broadband bill now offers grants rather than incentives 6 hours ago / News
Alabama sheriff legally used inmate food funds for beach house 7 hours ago / News
Harper Lee estate sues over ‘Mockingbird’ Broadway version 8 hours ago / News
Until Democrats come to grips with why Hillary lost, Trump will keep winning 8 hours ago / Opinion
Marion County, Ala., public fishing lake reopens March 17 8 hours ago / News Release
Bus driver’s autopsy report could help explain deadly crash in Alabama 9 hours ago / News
7 Things: Alabama’s worst gun bill passes committee, McCabe may not make retirement date, not all kids walked out for gun control, and more … 9 hours ago / Opinion
Man convicted of killing boss set to be executed in Alabama 10 hours ago / News
2 hours ago

VIDEO: Sen. Shelby speaks on bill to reform harmful Dodd-Frank regulations, improve economy

U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-Tuscaloosa) voted this week in support of a bill to reform some of the harmful effects of the Dodd-Frank regulations enacted during the Obama era and brings relief to community banks and credit unions throughout Alabama.

The legislation, which passed 67-31, shifts the focus of regulatory agencies away from small institutions to larger ones that could pose significant risks to our economy, according to Shelby’s office. This will allow smaller banks and credit unions to focus on their customers rather than burdensome regulators.

(Image: SenatorRichardShelby/YouTube)

40 mins ago

The Latest: Alabama man shoots 2 at hospital before killing self

The Latest on a hospital shooting in Alabama that left 2 dead, including the shooter.

Police in Alabama say that a “work conflict” was at the root of a shooting at a hospital in Birmingham that left two people dead and one person wounded.

Birmingham Police Department spokesman Peter Willison said Thursday that investigators were still trying to determine why the shooter fired at two people on Wednesday before turning the weapon on himself.

Keep reading

The shooter and one of the victims died. UAB Highlands Hospital Tyler Greer said both of the deceased were employees of the hospital. The third victim was hospitalized in critical condition and worked for a company that contracted services to the hospital.

UAB Highlands is a campus of UAB Hospital, which is part of the medical school at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

(Image: KCCI/YouTube)

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

55 mins ago

Dr. Patti Dare is a 2018 Yellowhammer Woman of Impact

Alabamians who live in Huntsville know it’s not unusual for their neighbors, friends and other folks they meet around town to have the letters Ph.D behind their names and work in engineering, defense, tech and science fields that have helped the city earn its reputation as the smartest city in Alabama.

One of those Huntsville-area Ph.Ds is Patti Dare of Boeing, who earned her doctorate in chemistry from the University of South Florida. She now leads global sales and marketing for the company’s Strategic Deterrent Systems business, which includes its Minuteman programs, the Boeing Guidance Repair Center, Ground Based Strategic Deterrence (GBSD), and other intercontinental ballistic missile efforts, according to the company.

Keep reading

Dare, a 2018 Yellowhammer Woman of Impact, led the successful campaign to win one of the two government contracts awarded this past August to design and develop the next generation of ICBMs to replace the Minuteman system.

2 hours ago

Alabama lawmakers vote to give oversight over faith-based daycares

Alabama lawmakers have voted to give the state limited oversight over faith-based daycares.

The Alabama Senate voted 22-4 on Thursday for the compromise legislation.

Gov. Kay Ivey’s press office said she will review the bill before making a decision on signing it into law.

Keep reading

Alabama has long exempted daycares that claim a religious affiliation from the requirement to get a state license and standards such as required child-to-worker ratios. Nearly half of the daycare centers in the state are unlicensed.

The bill requires faith-based daycares that receive any state or federal funds to get licensed by the state.

It would also require exempt centers to submit proof of fire and safety inspections and background checks on workers.

Rep. Pebblin Warren, the bill’s sponsor, praised the passage as a significant step forward for child safety.

(Image: Pixabay)

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

2 hours ago

A quick look at all of the races in Alabama this election cycle

Well, folks, the 2018 political year has begun and all of the horses are in the chute. It is going to be a good year for horse races.

Perennially, the year of the governor’s race has been the best year for Alabama politics. Historically, most Alabamians have been more interested in who they elect as governor than who is president.

Keep reading

However, we have really been more interested in who is sheriff than president. If the old adage that “All politics is local” applies in Tip O’Neil’s Massachusetts, it applies doubly in the Heart of Dixie.

Show less
3 hours ago

Alabama man arrested on child porn, drug charges

A 22-year-old Alabama man has been arrested on child porn and drug charges after authorities found both in his Tuscaloosa apartment.

Nathaniel Jones has told police he owned the laptop containing child porn found during the search. Tuscaloosa Police Department Lt. Teena Richardson tells AL. com the agency’s Juvenile Division searched Jones’ apartment Friday and found marijuana, drug paraphernalia and the computer. The department didn’t say what led them to search Jones’ apartment.

Keep reading

Jones is charged with second-degree possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of obscene matter containing visual depiction of persons under 17.

He’s out on bail. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

(Image: Tuscaloosa County Jail)

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

