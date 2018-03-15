VIDEO: Sen. Shelby speaks on bill to reform harmful Dodd-Frank regulations, improve economy

U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-Tuscaloosa) voted this week in support of a bill to reform some of the harmful effects of the Dodd-Frank regulations enacted during the Obama era and brings relief to community banks and credit unions throughout Alabama.

The legislation, which passed 67-31, shifts the focus of regulatory agencies away from small institutions to larger ones that could pose significant risks to our economy, according to Shelby’s office. This will allow smaller banks and credit unions to focus on their customers rather than burdensome regulators.

(Image: SenatorRichardShelby/YouTube)