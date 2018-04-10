Newest Stories

YH FILM: Former homeless Montgomery man shares hard-earned wisdom

A 63-year-old man known as “Wise William” is well-known in the Montgomery historic garden district for riding his bike all around town and sharing his smile and sunny outlook on life. William took a freight train from Birmingham to Montgomery forty years ago and stayed in Montgomery. He was homeless for some time but now has a room with an elderly lady.

“William is an inspiration,” said Chason Smitherman, Sr. who creates Yellowhammer Films and owns Growing Dreamz Media. “…We all need a little get up and go like William, and we all need to have that faith that William has.”

WATCH the 1-minute Yellowhammer film “Wise William”:

(What are your words of wisdom? Share this video on social media and start a conversation with your family and friends)

University of Alabama attracting more Illinois students

Alabama colleges are luring more Illinois high school seniors away from in-state universities partly through financial perks.

More than 1,600 Illinois students enrolled at the University of Alabama last fall, up from about 150 students a decade ago, The Chicago Tribune reports . About 6 percent of the university’s first-time undergraduates last year came from Illinois.

Students cite financial incentives as one of the main reasons for flocking to Alabama. The university awarded more than 200 full-tuition scholarships to freshmen from Illinois last year.

“I’m paying less here than I would at a lot of in-state schools at home,” said Jessica Tobin, an Alabama freshman from Oak Lawn. “That’s something I hear across the board from kids from home.”

Illinois’ public universities have increased tuition and fees over the past several years to make up for lost state revenue. Costs have increased by up to 56 percent at some public universities since 2008, according to state data.

“Competition from schools outside of the state with generous scholarship awards appears to be the most significant factor in the decision not to enroll at Illinois,” the University of Illinois said in a statement last year.

Almost 46 percent of Illinois high school graduates left the state for four-year colleges in 2016, compared to less than 30 percent in 2002.

“Recruiting efforts from all out-of-state colleges has grown exponentially in the last five years,” said Janet Reis, a college counselor at Lincoln-Way Central High School in New Lenox. “The secret’s out at this point.”

Ohio State University, the University of Nebraska and the University of Colorado at Boulder are also popular colleges for Illinois students.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Alabama newspapers warn Trump tariffs threaten business — Jackson Co. Sentinel: Could cost $100k annually

Over the past several days, at least three Alabama newspapers have warned that President Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs could come at a significant cost to their businesses.

The Cullman Times, The Selma Times-Journal and The Jackson County Sentinel say a tariff levied against Canadian-manufactured newsprint at the behest of a single newsprint mill in the Pacific Northwest, North Pacific Paper Company (NORPAC) will raise their cost significantly.

“In August 2017, NORPAC petitioned the U.S. Department of Commerce to begin applying tariffs to newsprint imported from Canada,” an editorial published in Friday’s Cullman Times explained. “NORPAC claimed the imported paper was harming the U.S. newsprint industry. NORPAC’s assumption is wrong, and this one company’s act is not in the best interest of the U.S. paper industry or the millions of readers of newspapers across the country, including those who read this newspaper.”

Selma Times-Journal president and publisher Dennis Palmer echoed the same concerns in an op-ed featured in the Saturday edition of his newspaper. According to Palmer, even though the newsprint for the Times-Journal doesn’t come from Canada, the tariffs have increased the price for all newsprint, and that raises his costs.

“The Selma Times-Journal is printed almost entirely on paper made in Grenada, Mississippi,” he wrote. “Community newspapers like ours represent a sliver of newspaper demand. Despite still-healthy print readership, we alone cannot create enough demand to stimulate the U.S. newsprint market and bring shuttered mills back to life. Yet our need for newsprint to fulfill our obligation to readers is as enduring as that of the Washington Post or New York Times.”

Jackson County Sentinel editor Brandon Cox estimated in an editorial in his newspaper last week the annual cost for business as a result of the tariffs could be $100,000 annually.

“Newsprint, sold in increments of tons, will see costs rise from $600 per ton to nearly $800 per ton. Last year, the Sentinel required approximately 450 tons of newsprint to produce Jackson County’s newspaper and the eight other community newspapers that print in Scottsboro,” he wrote. “The effects of these tariffs represent a nearly $100,000 increase to material expenses for our operation that employs 30 people in Jackson County.”

All three newspapers urged their respective members of the U.S. House of Representatives and Sens. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) and Richard Shelby (R-Tuscaloosa) to intervene and halt the tariff on newsprint.

“We join others in the news industry and in communities across the U.S. in calling for an end to the unnecessary newsprint tariff,” the Cullman Times editorial concluded.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University and is the editor of Breitbart TV.

Senator Doug Jones working on book scheduled for January

Sen. Doug Jones, the Alabama Democrat who unexpectedly prevailed in one of the country’s most Republican states, has a book coming out next year.

St. Martin’s Press told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Jones’ “Bending Toward Justice: The Birmingham Church Bombing that Changed the Course of Civil Rights” is scheduled for January. Before his upset win last year, Jones was known for successfully prosecuting two Ku Klux Klan members for the 1963 bombing that killed four black girls. He will write of his time as a U.S. attorney and of his Senate race against Republican Roy Moore to succeed Jeff Sessions, who is now the U.S. attorney general.

Jones wrote “Bending Toward Justice” with Greg Truman. Pulitzer Prize winner Rick Bragg contributed a foreword.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Alabama man pleads not guilty in death of wife

A former police officer charged with murder in the death of his exhibitionist wife pleaded not guilty Monday, and the victim’s mother tearfully said she believes him.

William Jeffrey West, 44, entered the plea during a hearing in Shelby County, Alabama, where he is charged in the death of 42-year-old Kathleen Dawn West.

West, a suburban mom with a resemblance to Marilyn Monroe, posted racy photos online and had a site where subscribers could pay to see sexier content. Her partially clothed body was found outside their suburban home in January.

Prosecutors told a judge that West died of a blow to the head from a liquor bottle, and they said both her blood and her husband’s fingerprints were on the bottle.

“We have a very strong case,” said Roger Hepburn, an assistant district attorney.

But a defense lawyer entered a not-guilty plea on West’s behalf, and Kathleen West’s mother, Nancy Martin, told reporters outside court that she and her husband trust their son-in-law “with our whole heart.”

Speaking through tears as she sat on a hallway bench beside West’s mother, Martin said her daughter was an alcoholic who had a history of binge-drinking and took medication for bipolar disorder. West loved her deeply, said Martin, who testified on West’s behalf during a bond hearing.

“He’s a good man and he didn’t do this,” Martin said. She said she and her husband are caring for the couple’s 13-year-old daughter, and that West stayed with them for about four weeks during the investigation before his arrest.

West, a veteran who worked with military police while in the service, was promoted to corporal with the police force at Birmingham-Southern College before his wife’s death, evidence showed.

West’s mother, Carolyn West, said her daughter-in-law drank to get “rip-roaring drunk” and had been known both to go outside without clothes and to fall.

Both women agreed West was likely highly intoxicated the night of her death and suffered a fatal injury in a fall.

“He took her out to dinner, he had a couple of drinks. He went to bed and went to sleep. Kat kept drinking because Kat was an alcoholic,” West said.

Prosecutors did not reveal whether autopsy results showed the woman was intoxicated when she died.

Circuit Judge Bill Bostick refused a defense request to reduce West’s $500,000 bond, ruling that he could be a flight risk and a danger to the community.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Black political power means zilch

It’s often thought to be beyond question that black political power is necessary for economic power and enhanced socio-economic welfare. That’s an idea that lends itself to testing and analysis.

Between 1970 and 2012, the number of black elected officials rose from fewer than 1,500 to more than 10,000. Plus, a black man was elected to the presidency twice. Jason Riley, a fellow at the Manhattan Institute, tells how this surge in political power has had little beneficial impact on the black community.

In a PragerU video, “Blacks in Power Don’t Empower Blacks”, Riley says the conventional wisdom was based on the notion that only black politicians could understand and address the challenges facing blacks. Therefore, electing more black city councilors, mayors, representatives and senators was deemed critical. Even some liberal social scientists now disagree. Gary Orfield says, “There may be little relationship between the success of … black leaders and the opportunities of typical black families.” Riley says that while many black politicians achieved considerable personal success, many of their constituents did not.

After the 2014 Ferguson, Missouri, riots, which followed the killing of Michael Brown after he charged a policeman, much was made of the small number of blacks on the city’s police force. Riley asks: If the racial composition of the police force is so important, how does one explain the Baltimore riots the following year after Freddie Gray died in police custody? Baltimore’s police force is 40 percent black. Its police commissioner is black. Its mayor is black, as is the majority of the City Council. What can be said of black political power in Baltimore can also be said of Cleveland, Detroit, Philadelphia, Washington, Atlanta and New Orleans. In these cities, blacks have been mayors, police chiefs, city councilors and superintendents of schools for decades.

By contrast, when blacks had little political power, they made significant economic progress. During the 1940s and ’50s, black labor force participation rates exceeded those of whites; black incomes grew much faster than white incomes. Between 1940 and 1950, black poverty rates fell by as much as 40 percent. Between 1940 and 1970, the number of blacks in middle-class professions quadrupled. Keep in mind that was before affirmative action programs. Riley says that racial gaps were narrowing without any special treatment for blacks. After the 1960s, the government began pouring trillions of dollars into various social programs. These programs discouraged marriage and also undermined the work ethic through open-ended welfare programs, helping keep poor people poor.

The fact that political success is not a requirement for socio-economic success — and indeed may have an opposite effect — doesn’t apply only to blacks. American Jews, Italians, Germans, Japanese and Chinese attained economic power long before they had political power. By almost any measure of socio-economic success, Japanese and Chinese are at or near the top. Riley asks, “How many prominent Asian politicians can you name?” By contrast, Irish-Americans have long held significant political power yet were the slowest-rising of all immigrant groups.

Riley says that the black experience in the U.S. has been very different from that of other racial groups. Blacks were enslaved. After emancipation, they faced legal and extralegal discrimination and oppression. But none of those difficulties undermines the proposition that human capital, in the forms of skills and education, is far more important than political capital. Riley adds that the formula for prosperity is the same across the human spectrum. Traditional values — such as marriage, stable families, education and hard work — are immeasurably more important than the color of your mayor, police chief, representatives, senators and president.

As Riley argues in his new book — “False Black Power?” — the major barrier to black progress today is not racial discrimination. The challenge for blacks is to better position themselves to take advantage of existing opportunities, and that involves addressing the anti-social, self-defeating behaviors and habits and attitudes endemic to the black underclass.

Walter E. Williams is a professor of economics at George Mason University. 

(Creators, copyright 2018)

