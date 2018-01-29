Yellowhammer Radio: West Alabama Works and Phifer Wire Bring both Donny Jones and Russell Dubose
The Ford Faction was lucky to have Russell Dubose and Donny Jones on to talk about West Alabama Works. They addressed whats going on with the company and what it does for the people of Alabama. They mentioned what West Alabama Works does for veterans and what it means to the people of Alabama to bring jobs and careers to Alabama
