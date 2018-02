(Sponsored) Wes Thompson from Tep.io joins us for another Tech Tuesday! In honor of Valentines Day, we talk about a new (kinda creepy) dating app. Boston Dynamics is still creating robots, and of course the app of the week with a financial twist this time.

