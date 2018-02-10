Yellowhammer Radio: Veteran, Patriot, Hero, Clayton Hinchman Joins the Ford Faction





Iraq War veteran, Clayton Hinchman, joined us on air today to discuss his decision to run U.S. House Seat. Injured while deployed, he still feels the need to serve his country in any way possible. He wants to place a new emphasis on good legislature for defense support. He also opened discussion on the impact of a government shutdown on other people, including small business owners.

