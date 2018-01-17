Yellowhammer Radio: Tep.io’s Wes Thompson makes his weekly visit to The Ford Faction for Tech Tuesday
(Sponsored) Wes Thompson of Tep.io comes on The Ford Faction to talk about the snow day, leaving his house for privacy, and facebook’s new algorithym. Wes also covers the “App of The Day” being the Dosh, an app you can link to other businesses and save money by doing so!
