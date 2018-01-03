Yellowhammer Radio: Secretary of State John Merrill visits The Ford Faction to talk the Senate race
Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill joins The Ford Faction to talk the AL Senate Results and what it all came down to for the Doug Jones victory. He mentions the write-in names that were proposed during the election and even mentions his National Championship prediction between Merrill’s Alma Mater The University of Alabama and The University of Georgia.
Subscribe to the Yellowhammer Radio Presents The Ford Faction podcast on iTunes or Stitcher.
Click here to listen in a new window.