Yellowhammer Radio: Ron Brown calls into The Ford Faction to discuss the recent news of the racist video posted by the UA student







The Ford Faction was fortunate enough to have Ron Brown call into the show and talk about his video that surfaced earlier this week about the UA sorority girl that went on a racist rant. Ron addressed the situation by talking about his transition from Atlanta, a prominent black community, to Birmingham. He mentions the transition being easier than ever and how he has never experienced racism in Alabama. Ron even mentions his reflection on Alabama winning the National Championship.

Below is a preview of the interview. Click here to listen to the full audio.



http://yellowhammernews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/PREVIEW_-Ron-Brown-calls-into-The-Ford-Faction-to-discuss-the-recent-news-of-the-racist-video-posted-by-the-UA-student.mp3

Subscribe to the Yellowhammer Radio Presents The Ford Faction podcast on iTunes or Stitcher.