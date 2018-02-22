Yellowhammer Radio: Rebecca Tate of NeverThirst sheds light on The Ford Faction







Rebecca Tate of Never Thirst joined The Ford Faction to talk about the campaign Never Thirst is behind and what it is doing for communities in need of clean water. Never Thirst is having an event at Top Golf in Birmingham on March 2nd and proceeds will be benefiting the Never Thirst mission.



http://media.blubrry.com/yellowhammer/content.blubrry.com/yellowhammer/Rebecca_Tate_of_NeverThirst_sheds_light_on_The_Ford_Faction.mp3

Click here to listen in a new window.



Subscribe to the Yellowhammer Radio Presents The Ford Faction podcast on iTunes or Stitcher.

print