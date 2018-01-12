Yellowhammer Radio: Joel Blankenship makes his weekly visit on The Ford Faction

(Sponsored) Xtreme Concepts very own Joel Blankenship returns for his edition of The Man Hour and he brings the heat. Blankenship and the guys touch on 30 songs that are turning 30 this year. The guys discuss what were the best songs on the list and debate what was Michael Jackson’s best song. Of course with every Joel Blankenship visit, the guys discuss the “Man Movie of The Week”, Slap Shot. Ford gives his review and score of the movie and the next flick on the list is “Smokey and The Bandit.” Joel even touches base on the Alabama Legislative Update and what he took away from it and what it will do for this state.

