Yellowhammer Radio: Hollywood Conservative Amanda Head lays into the government shutdown and the “dreamers” By The Ford Faction







Its Friday, so it’s time for a favorite segment on The Ford Faction and that is “The Final 30 with Amanda Head.” She mentions her views on the comments made from President Trump about other countries. She also sheds light on the DACA reception to the comments and Donald Trump’s physical that was made earlier last week. “The Fake News Awards” were this week and Amanda Head had a lot to say about it and she weighs in on the media’s inaccuracy of covering real news. Amanda even lets us know what she thought on the National Championship.

