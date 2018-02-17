Yellowhammer Radio: Amanda Head SHREDS the media for pointing the shooting to gun rights, mental disorders, or “privilege”







On The Ford Faction Amanda Head touches on a variety of things. First an Olympic update then a sound off on the Florida School Shooter. She covers his everything in the media now gets turned back to Russia and how we cannot focus on what the president is doing for trying to find something wrong. Finally, the American flag that was shredded and taken down then replaced by an ISIS flag.

The Final 30 is brought to you by McCutcheon Engineering: Professional Engineering Consulting Services

Does your project require the highest level of electrical engineering certainty and integrity available? McCutcheon’s Licensed Professional Engineering services provide this level of service. We can provide initial project visualization, equipment selection, drawings, code compliance, risk assessment and modernization planning that directly affect project success by removing the possibility of rework and change orders.



https://media.blubrry.com/yellowhammer/https://content.blubrry.com/yellowhammer/Amanda_Head_SHREDS_The_Media_for_Pointing_The_Shooting_to_Gun_Rights_Mental_Disorders_or_Privilege_.mp3

Click here to listen in a new window.

Subscribe to the Yellowhammer Radio Presents The Ford Faction podcast on iTunes or Stitcher.