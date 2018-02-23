Yellowhammer Radio: Amanda Head joins the program from CPAC in D.C.







Amanda Head joins the show once again for the Final 30! We talk about the tragedy in Florida, the CPAC which she is attending, and even touched on Auburn basketball.

The Final 30 is brought to you by McCutcheon Engineering: Professional Engineering Consulting Services

Does your project require the highest level of electrical engineering certainty and integrity available? McCutcheon’s Licensed Professional Engineering services provide this level of service. We can provide initial project visualization, equipment selection, drawings, code compliance, risk assessment and modernization planning that directly affect project success by removing the possibility of rework and change orders.



