Yellowhammer Radio: Amanda Head comes back on for the weekly edition of The Hollywood Conservative shooting fire

She brings the stupidity of the Hollywood elite in their personal hardships in the California mudslides. She discusses the golden hardships at the globes and the elite’s best shot for the next presidential election. The vast discrepancy between Oprah and Trump’s leadership styles brings the house down. We also pit Obama against Trump in a battle physical fitness.

