Yellowhammer Radio: 15 Year Old, Viral Facebook Star, CJ Pearson Joins The Ford Faction to discuss his viral video







CJ Pearson, of Augusta, GA, joined The Ford Faction to talk about his viral video he posted talking about President Trump’s devotion to African Americans. He talks about the reception that came from the video both good and bad. He mentions that the good has outweighed the bad on reception and mentions how sensitive this generation has become and how mad people get when someone of the opposite color of skin defends President Trump. CJ is in high school and has talked about how he’s handling the internet fame of his powerful video that sends a message.

Below is a preview of the interview. Click here to listen to the full audio.



http://yellowhammernews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/PREVIEW_-15-Year-Old-Viral-Facebook-Star-CJ-Pearson-Joins-The-Ford-Faction-to-discuss-his-viral-video.mp3

Subscribe to the Yellowhammer Radio Presents The Ford Faction podcast on iTunes or Stitcher.