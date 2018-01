(Sponsored) Wes Thompson of Tep.io joined The Ford Faction to talk about Elon Musk’s flame thrower he has just recently introduced. This led to a conversation on how great fire is. Wes also covers the app of the week being “Knock Down Outdoors” and what it does for hunting.



