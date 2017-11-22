Yellowhammer News to feature popular libertarian John Stossel

John Stossel, the noted libertarian who rose to fame highlighting government waste on ABC’s 20/20, will begin publishing his nationally syndicated column on Yellowhammer News, the site announced today.

“Libertarians and conservatives share a great deal in common, from our preference for limited government to our belief in strong private property rights, and no one expresses those views better than John Stossel,” said the site’s editor, J. Pepper Bryars.

Stossel anchored 20/20 for a number of years providing in-depth special reports on a wide array of issues. He was also the consumer editor for Good Morning America.

He is a graduate of Princeton University and can be seen on Fox Business Network.