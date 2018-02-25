VIDEO: Arming teachers — NRA targeted — Still no collusion … and more on Guerrilla Politics

Radio talk show host Dale Jackson and Dr. Waymon Burke take you through this week’s biggest political stories including:

— Is it wise to allow teachers to carry firearms to protect schools from school shooters?

— The budget passed the Alabama State Senate with no pay raise for state employees, what happened?

— With 13 indicted Russians, where is the collusion we have heard so much about?

Jackson closes the show with a “Parting Shot” directed at those on the left and right who refuse to call out bad actors on their side.

Former State Representative James Fields​ joins Jackson and Burke to talk about his campaign for Lieutenant Governor.

(Like this video? Share it with your friends on Facebook)