VIDEO: Arming teachers — NRA targeted — Still no collusion … and more on Guerrilla Politics
Radio talk show host Dale Jackson and Dr. Waymon Burke take you through this week’s biggest political stories including:
— Is it wise to allow teachers to carry firearms to protect schools from school shooters?
— The budget passed the Alabama State Senate with no pay raise for state employees, what happened?
— With 13 indicted Russians, where is the collusion we have heard so much about?
Jackson closes the show with a “Parting Shot” directed at those on the left and right who refuse to call out bad actors on their side.
Former State Representative James Fields joins Jackson and Burke to talk about his campaign for Lieutenant Governor.
