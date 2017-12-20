Phenix City has run-off results after controversy clouded the first election

Vickey Carter Johnson won the Phenix City District 2 City Council election Tuesday.

The win comes after controversy surrounding the first election, where there were allegations of voter fraud.

Johnson took 67 percent of the vote to Baxley Oswalt’s 37 percent.

The election before was determined by 15 votes and had more than 400 voters turn out.

This run-off election had nearly 700 cast ballots.

Johnson said she is happy that so many people came out to cast their vote.

Russell County Probate Judge Alford Harden says the election will be certified by Dec. 27.

The position was left vacant on Aug. 3 after the death of City Council member, Johnnie Robinson.