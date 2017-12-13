Alabama’s special election brought out more voters than predicted
County election officials say they saw a much higher turnout for the special election than what was expected.
Secretary of State John Merrill had projected 25 percent but now estimates the turnout to be around 35 percent.
Some of the less populated counties like Barbour County still saw an increase in turnout.
The attention to the whole race was increased by national media bringing a spotlight to the candidates; in particular, sexual misconduct accusation against Roy Moore.