Sheriff in Florida shooting under pressure to resign — Senator Shelby survives GOP censure attempt — Schiff memo released, and more in Dale Jackson’s 7 Things

The 7 Things You Should Be Talking About Today

1. Broward County Sheriff under-fire and facing calls to resign

— After initial reports of one deputy not entering the building during the shooting, there are now reports three other Broward County deputies stayed outside the building and did not render aid until Coral Springs police showed up.

— In an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, Israel says he has offered “amazing leadership” and he will not resign.

2. Measure to censure Senator Richard Shelby for not supporting Roy Moore fails at ALGOP meeting

— Shelby told voters he would not vote for Moore and that he wrote in another “distinguished Republican”.

— The measure was expected to fail, but it reportedly received more support than many on the ALGOP Executive Committee expected.

3. Representative Bradley Byrne held another town hall, he spoke on budgets and ObamaCare

— Byrne held his 106th town hall in Chickasaw, Alabama and answered questions about the recent budget deal, calling the deal “a good deal for defense. It’s a bad deal for domestic discretionary”.

— He told Yellowhammer News, “I don’t think we’re done with health care,” Byrne said. “We repealed the individual mandate and we passed tax reform, but I think we’ve got a lot of other things we need to do.”

4. As the media orgy of attacks on gun owners continues, liberal groups target companies who partner with the NRA

— The ploy is working, United Airlines, Best Western, MetLife and many other companies are now ending programs that offer discounts to the NRA’s members.

— The latest target is streaming companies that make NRAtv available, none have removed the channel as of yet.

5. Former Democrat Congressman survives challenge to his candidacy as a Republican

— Bobby Bright is looking to defeat Rep. Martha Roby who took Bright out after one term in 2010.

— The ALGOP candidate committee decided it will allow the former mayor of Montgomery to run for his old seat.

6. Former Senator Luther Strange is looking for a job in Washington D.C.

— After being rejected by voters in Alabama, and reportedly being considered for an appointment to the Alabama Supreme Court, Strange is looking for work in D.C.

— Strange has been looking for a job as a lobbyist, he may start his own consulting company, or he could land at a federal agency.

7. The Democrat response to Rep. Devin Nunes’ memo is out and it really clears up nothing

— Rep. Adam Schiff wrote the memo but had to have some of it redacted after it included sensitive information.

— What remains clear is that the FISA judges who approved the warrant to spy on Carter Page did not know who funded the Steele dossier nor did they explain that Steele was dismissed over lying to the FBI.