During Christmas clean-up, don’t send this “Rob Me!” signal to thieves

Now that Christmas cleanup begins today, law enforcement officers are handing out some safety tips to avoid a potential crime when eliminating the boxes of expensive electronics like big screen televisions, computers and video games.

It’s best not to put them on display with other garbage.

New high-dollar items inside a home will send a signal to thieves telling them which house to target if the unbroken box is sitting outside for all to see.

Those boxes should be crushed and broken down and placed inside your trash receptacle.