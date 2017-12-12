Roy Moore urges Alabamians to ‘vote their conscience’

The rural community of Gallant saw the mounted arrival of Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore and his wife Kayla this morning at around 10:30 a.m.

The couple’s polling place was much more crowded than in recent elections due to large numbers of people.

Moore briefly answered questions after casting his ballot, not showing immediate concern that he may face a Senate investigation or expulsion as a future possibility.

“We’ll take those problems up when we get to the Senate, when we win,” he said.

For fellow Alabamians heading to the polls, Moore states that “they ought to go out and vote their conscience and we’ll have a tremendous turnout. The nation is watching this…. It’s a very important race for our country, for our state and the future.”