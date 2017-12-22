The End: Alabama officials will certify the U.S. Senate election next week, will Roy Moore fight on?

Secretary of State John Merrill says today that the Alabama State Canvassing Board will meet on Thursday, Dec. 28 at 1:00 p.m. to certify the results of the U.S. Senate special election.

The board is made up of Governor Kay Ivey, Attorney General Steve Marshall, and Secretary of State John Merrill.

Merrill said earlier that the military and provisional ballots would not be enough make up the difference between Democrat Doug Jones and Judge Roy Moore, who had said he would not concede until those votes were counted and the election certified.