Moore and Strange Make Run-Off For Alabama Senate Seat

With 75% of the votes counted, it’s now apparent that Roy Moore and Luther Strange will meet in the Sept 26th runoff for the U.S. Senate seat.

At 9:30 pm, Roy Moore has collected 40% of the vote (125,879 votes) with Luther Strange at 32% (102,171 votes), according to the New York Times poll tracker.

Congressman Mo Brooks, who was the other formidable contender for the seat tallied 20% of the vote count, collecting 64,830 ballots, failing to make the runoff.

State Senator Trip Pittman garnered 20,300 votes for 6.8% of the total with three-fourths of the precincts reporting, while Randy Brinson collected just over 2,000 votes, equating to 0.4% of the total.