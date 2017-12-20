Malzahn will be sticking around the loveliest village on the Plains for a while

Gus Malzahn, Auburn’s head football coach, signed a new $50 million deal with Auburn Sunday.

The contract extension will keep him at the loveliest village on the Plains through Dec. 31, 2024.

His last extension came in June 2016 and locked him down through 2020.

Malzahn’s new contract is worth over $7 million a year.

Malzahn is 45-21 in five seasons as the Tiger’s head coach and has a 25-15 record against SEC opponents.