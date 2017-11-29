Letters to the Editor: ‘I will vote for Roy Moore– an issue-based vote’

‘Christian faith and voting decisions…are not mutually exclusive’

An outspoken Christian and formerly outspoken atheist, I know about faith attacks.

I voted for Trump based on issues like abortion. Some friends posed a question: How could you be a Christian and vote for him? This relied on assumptions about Trump’s character.

I thought of another election when the same rhetorical question was directed to Obama voters by some – due to issues, abortion being one.

Regardless, Christian faith and voting decisions alone are not mutually exclusive.

A Senatorial contest suggestion: Do not question your Christian status based on someone’s assumption that your vote determines it. It does not.

Voters will choose between:

1. One whose character is assumed by some to be horrible due to unproven allegations of distant-past offenses

2. One whose recent statements or silence on issues like abortion are assumed by some to be manipulative and deceptive

My prayerful decision and rationale:

I will vote for Roy Moore – an issue-based vote.

Everything tells me that Jones is trying to manipulate us to see him as a rare moderate Democrat. He is actually a liberal with typical commitments – including right-to-life beginning at birth.

Everything tells me the Moore accusations are porous – one involving the “evidence” of an obviously fraudulent yearbook note.

The dating allegations reflect upon the wisdom of a 30 year old, but that’s all when standing alone.

Thus, this is all about the remaining serious allegation by someone who was 14 at the time of the alleged incident. To resolve it, I will rely on a court of law and/or the Senate Ethics Committee where testimony is lawfully compelled under oath, one is presumed innocent until proven guilty, or at least where a decision is based on transparent evidence gathering and testimony.

If guilt is proven or concluded, Moore would be cast out – the result of a fair process with time, resources, and authority to investigate 38-year-old alleged incidents. Then, we would have another election.

If you disagree, I will not ask you the rhetorical faith question due to abortion. I am not qualified! If you feel qualified to judge my faith based on allegations against Moore, so be it. Fact is, neither of us is the real Judge!

— S. McEachin Otts, Mobile, author of Better Than Them: The Unmaking of an Alabama Racist

‘We have allowed politics to transcend common decency”

As a Republican I cannot shake the fact that we have to start to right our ship of priorities. Where is our moral compass? At what point do we say “enough is enough” and draw the line between what is right and what is wrong? I cannot think of a single place in the Bible where God says otherwise.

We have allowed politics to transcend common decency and respect for our fellow human beings. We have allowed politics to override compassion for the truly less fortunate. We have allowed rumors and misinformation to cloud known facts.

It’s surprising that many are willing to overlook the recent allegations against Roy Moore for the sake of party allegiance or because of a perceived greater good.

Look at the facts. This is a man who believes he is above the law and who wishes to impose his beliefs on others. Twice he was removed from the Alabama Supreme Court for this very reason. This is a man who pillaged his Moral Foundation for his own enrichment, a citizen who is against paying his fair share of taxes, a Christian who does not love all, as Jesus teaches.

He is denying that these sexual allegations ever occurred. Sexual harassment is almost always a “he said, she said” situation. When an accuser comes forth, that individual has nothing to gain and everything to lose. It has not been until recently that victims, through strength in numbers, have had the courage to stand up to their harassers and confront them with their past actions.

We have the right to expect the highest integrity from our elected officials. Our decision on December 12 is not an issue of party, race or income level; this is an issue of common decency and respect. If not now, then when?

— Victoria Wagner Jones, Tallassee