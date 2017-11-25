Letters to the Editor: ‘There is a lot on the line here, Mr. Moore…perhaps more than your political aspirations’

‘Governor Kay Ivey, you must stop this, you have the power.’

I am a conservative Republican, Christian, wife, mother of three, and grandmother of five. As a voter, I will be disenfranchised if Roy Moore stays on the ballot in December.

We live in a society which has already decided Moore is guilty. Even if Moore is innocent, his reputation is forever tainted.

In addition, Moore is entirely too controversial to be effective as Alabama’s senator. Are you tired of being stereotyped as an Alabamian? Leave Roy Moore on the ballot, elect him and the stereotyping will only get worse. Leave him on the ballot and elect him if you want more partisan bickering in Washington, D.C. Get ready for lawsuits and possibly criminal charges surrounding Moore whether he’s innocent or guilty. That is what will be in the news, not the great things he could accomplish for the people of Alabama.

Here are my options as a conservative: (1) I can vote for Roy Moore, who at best is a judge who broke the law when he would not remove the Ten Commandments from public property (don’t get me wrong – I wish everyone would treasure the Ten Commandments as much as I do – but he still broke the law as a judge), and at worst is also a pedophile, or (2) I can vote for Doug Jones – who is running as a Pelosi National Democrat and who is a zealot about abortion!

What kind of choice is that? Governor Kay Ivey, you must stop this, you have the power. Delay the special election and let’s put up a candidate worthy of the vote of all conservative Republicans!

— VJD, Jefferson County

‘Why does every close election in the past few years include last minute revelations about… the Republican candidate?’

How many times have we seen the standard Democrat playbook in action? Hire a bunch of liberal sycophants to tearfully relate how they were molested decades ago. Time it so that facts do not emerge until after the election. Disgusting, reprehensible and totally dishonest, but what would you expect from autocratic socialists who despise Christianity, personal liberty and anything American?

The Senate is already dominated by socialists and RINOs. Doug Jones is a true blue Democrat, with all the morally bankrupt atrocities that entails. Already, most of President Trump’s initiatives are defeated in the Senate by the Democrat/RINO coalition. The few that pass require VP Pence to cast a tie-breaking vote. If Doug Jones is elected, the Senate is lost. It is that simple.

Roy Moore has been in the public eye for decades and has been subject to more than his share of negative scrutiny. Where were these molested ladies then? Why does every close election in the past few years include last minute revelations about the alleged lack of character of the Republican candidate? The accusations would be laughable if it were not for the large numbers of people who should know better giving them credence. It is time for voters to get a firm grasp on the obvious and realize that Democrats will stoop to any level in their diabolical quest to establish autocratic socialism in the United States.

— Roger J Handley, PhD, Berry

‘There is a lot on the line here, Mr. Moore…perhaps more than your political aspirations.’

I can’t catch a glimpse of the time 9:11 without having flashbacks to that morning in 2001 before my sophomore genetics class at UAH when I watched the drama unfold at Ground Zero. I can’t listen to Miles Davis and John Coltrane answer back and forth throughout the ten minutes of “On Green Dolphin Street” without thinking back to my wife bathing our infant son in the kitchen sink, as I sat at the table studying for my OB/Gyn final exam in medical school.

Now, thanks to Mr. Roy Moore, I can’t think about the Ten Commandments without a visceral reaction (much like Elaine’s “full-body dry heave” on Seinfeld). On one hand, God’s Law does seem to garner a sick feeling of inadequacy. On the other hand, it’s a shame I can’t seem to separate what should be a standard of personal conviction from a total stranger’s stage prop for political gain.

Don’t get me wrong: I’m not saying Mr. Moore isn’t a Christian, per se. What I am saying is, now is his time to show if the dross of political temptations will be sifted away from the gold of a self-professed devout Christian life. In other words, a mark of a true Christian man is the fruit he bears during times of tribulation.

If the allegations are even partially true, I would ask that he put aside personal ambition and speak with complete honesty (for example of what not to do, I’ll cite the Bentley Squeeze Play of 2016). If the allegations are false, I would ask that he vehemently deny all accusations with no misleading statements like “that is outside of my customary behavior” or “I don’t recall ever having done that.” There is a lot on the line here, Mr. Moore…perhaps more than your political aspirations.

— Andrew Hodges, MD, Scottsboro

(Editor’s Note: This article is part of a guest series. We invite conservatives in Alabama to submit their opinions about the Roy Moore issue. Please find submission guidelines here.)