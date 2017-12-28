Inmate injures corrections officer

Daryl Rowell, 27, an inmate at the St. Clair Correctional Facility in Odenville, attacked a correctional officer Wednesday.

Alabama Department of Corrections officials say Rowell attacked the officer with a “makeshift weapon” while the officer was escorting him to a housing area inside the prison around 1 p.m.

The officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the incident.

He was treated at a local hospital and released.

Rowell is serving a life sentence without parole on a 2016 murder conviction out of Macon County.