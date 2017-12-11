Governor Kay Ivey voting for Roy Moore

Governor Kay Ivey says she will vote for Judge Roy Moore, as did the State Attorney General, auditor, Secretary of State, Agriculture Commissioner and Public Service Commission president.

State Treasurer Young Boozer couldn’t be reached for comment.

But, Senator Richard Shelby said he wrote in the name of another Republican when he voted by absentee ballot.

Moore is accused of sexual misconduct and dating teen girls four decades ago while in his 30s and has denied the allegations.