Gov. Kay Ivey leads in fundraising for governor’s race, hauling in more than $2 million in contributions

As the eyes of Alabama and the nation were fixed on the special election to decide the state’s next senator, candidates in our gubernatorial election were busy doing the one thing that matters most at this stage of the race – raising money.

Governor Kay Ivey has taken the greatest haul, counting slightly more than $2 million in contributions, according to reports filed earlier this month

“Governor Ivey is a conservative fighter who is reforming state government and strengthening Alabama’s economy,” said Brent Buchanan, senior advisor to Ivey’s re-election campaign. “She is excited about the 2018 election as she continues to make Alabama a better place for everyone.”

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle is in second place, with a little more than $1.4 million raised.

“Our goal has and continues to be to raise the right amount for a competitive campaign,” Battle said. “We’ve had more than 700 contributions to our campaign. That’s more than any other candidate and we’re very proud of that. Our supporters are not big money people and they all want a better Alabama.”

The candidates: According to the campaign finance disclosures released last week by the Alabama Secretary of State’s office, here are the candidates for governor with the highest combined contribution funds so far:

— Kay Ivey, $2,079,254

— Tommy Battle, $1,426,881

— Bill Hightower, $646,812

— Scott Dawson, $455,062

— William David Carrington, $269,104

— Sue Bell Cobb, $265,329

— Walt Maddox, $182,060

What’s ahead:

— Democratic and Republican primaries are scheduled for June 5.

— If one or both of the parties result in no candidate winning more than 50% of the votes, runoff elections will be held July 17.

— The general election for the gubernatorial candidates is set for November 6, 2018.