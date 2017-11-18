German auto supplier to invest $115 million in Alabama plant, create 300-plus jobs

Bocar , a Tier 1 automotive supplier, announced plans Thursday to invest $115 million in a new plant in Alabama, creating more than 300 jobs in a project that adds to the state’s booming automotive manufacturing sector.

“We are glad to invest in Huntsville, Alabama, where good infrastructure, talented people and a host of excellent universities will develop our business while contributing positively to the social and economic development of this community,” said Gerd Dressler, the chief financial officer of Bocar Group.

Bocar company leaders made the announcement at the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber, along with representatives of the City of Huntsville and Limestone County.

The plant will be built on a site strategically located on the northern side of Bibb Garrett Road, adjacent to Interstate 65, in the Huntsville portion of Limestone County. This will allow the company quick access to be able to ship parts to automotive companies in the region.Construction is scheduled to begin in spring 2018 and production should begin two years later.“Alabama is a premier destination for the automotive and automotive supplier industries, and we are proud to welcome Bocar to our state,” Governor Kay Ivey said.“Bocar choosing Alabama is another sign our state is moving in the right direction and doing all we can to attract good-paying jobs for all Alabamians.”

Bocar is a German company with a presence in the United States, Germany, Mexico and Japan. It is a high-end technology and quality-driven automotive company with extensive experience producing high-pressure aluminum die casting, plastics and machining.

“Bocar is one of the most highly regarded of the Tier 1 automotive suppliers to leading companies like Toyota, Ford, GM and many others,” said Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle.

“The company’s decision to locate this major facility in Huntsville is yet another building block in the foundation of our advanced manufacturing automotive sector.”

Limestone County Commission Chairman Mark Yarbrough said Bocar’s decision reflects the company’s confidences in the area’s workforce.

“We know that they will be a successful part of our future moving forward,” he said.

(By Jerry Underwood, courtesy of Made in Alabama)