Former Trump adviser admits he lied to the FBI regarding Russia investigation

President Trump’s former national security adviser, retired Lt. Gen Michael Flynn, has pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about conversations he had with Russian ambassador Sergei Kislyak in December of 2016.

The count released by Mueller’s team on Friday morning charges that Flynn “did willfully and knowingly make materially false, fictitious and fraudulent statements and representations” regarding the substance of his conversations with Kislyak.

Flynn is the fourth person tied to Trump to be charged in Mueller’s investigation. In October, Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort and his business partner Rick Gates were indicted on 12 counts, including conspiracy against the United States, conspiracy to launder money, failing to register as an agent of a foreign principal and false statements. George Papadopoulos, a former foreign policy adviser to Trump, also pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI in October.

Why this matters: Trump has derided the Russia investigation as a ridiculous attempt to discredit his legitimate election to the office of presidency. But as Mueller charges more of his former allies and indeed, as more of them admit to guilt, Trump’s defense starts to look shakier.

