Escaped Mississippi Inmates Believed to Be in North Alabama

According to a report by WAFF TV, three dangerous inmates have escaped from prison in Prentiss County, Mississippi authorities believe they’re in North Alabama, either in Colbert or Lauderdale County.

The escaped inmates are David Glasco, John Brown and Mark Lindsey are believed to be driving a stolen, white Chevy Silverado pickup truck. The WAFF report said, “Multiple law enforcement agencies are responding to the Eagle Point subdivision in Cherokee after reports of the inmates running into the woods nearby.” Cherokee is in near Florence and Muscle Shoals on Highway 72.

According to NBC affiliate WTVA in Mississippi, Glasco was charged with sexual battery, Brown was charged with possession of stolen property, and Lindsey was charged with burglary.

