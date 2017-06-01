Escaped Mississippi Inmates Believed to Be in North Alabama

John Brown, Mark Lindsey, and David Glasco (Prentiss County Sheriff)

According to a report by WAFF TV, three dangerous inmates have escaped from prison in Prentiss County, Mississippi authorities believe they’re in North Alabama, either in Colbert or Lauderdale County.

The escaped inmates are David Glasco, John Brown and Mark Lindsey are believed to be driving a stolen, white Chevy Silverado pickup truck. The WAFF report said, “Multiple law enforcement agencies are responding to the Eagle Point subdivision in Cherokee after reports of the inmates running into the woods nearby.” Cherokee is in near Florence and Muscle Shoals on Highway 72.

According to NBC affiliate WTVA in Mississippi, Glasco was charged with sexual battery, Brown was charged with possession of stolen property, and Lindsey was charged with burglary.

  • heber Norckauer

    Staff writer needs to proof read their material.

  • Susan Olesen Herrin

    Interesting – they were in a Mississippi prison but only “charged” with those offenses? Since when do we go to prison without being convicted?

    • Jason Sanders

      It is common to be held in prison pending trial – especially for drug related offences. In this case, it seems that they were considered a flight risk (apparently rightly so), and bond was not an option.

  • Connie Chastain

    Well, at least it’s not mass murder….

    • Betty Siggers

      YET