Doug Jones casts his ballot and plans election day appearances

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Doug Jones, accompanied by his wife, Louise, and his sons, cast his vote in Mountain Brook for the Alabama special election at around 8:30 a.m. this morning.

Jones’ election day schedule includes planned visits to other polling places around the Birmingham area and finishing the day at an election night watch party at the Sheraton Hotel in Birmingham.

Confident he will win today’s special election over his Republican rival, Roy Moore, Jones expressed his gratitude and partnership with the African-American community throughout Alabama.

“They sure don’t see a partner in Roy Moore,” Jones said.

“If you look at the history of what he has said about slavery, secessionist, getting rid of amendments that were passed right after the Civil War. I think it is only natural that the African American community rally around someone who was there for them and prosecuted a heinous crime that occurred decades ago.”

After the long campaign, Jones admits that he feels relieved that Alabama’s special election day is here.

“We expected a tough campaign,” he said.

“With all that has been said and done, I don’t think it has been as bad as it could have been.”