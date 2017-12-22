Horrible: Madison County psychiatric counselor arrested on child porn charges

Wayde Zane Slocumb, 58, of Madison, a psychiatric counselor, was arrested for child pornography after federal and local authorities searched his home and office.

Slocumb is a licensed professional counselor at Alabama Psychological Services in Madison.

The searches occurred this past week, and Slocumb was arrested Thursday on warrants.

Slocumb was arrested after authorities said they found child pornography that he had been distributing.

Slocumb was released from the Madison County Jail on a $60,0000 bond.