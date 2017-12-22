Cherokee County man has gone missing, police ask for help

Daniel Wayne Kay, 50, of Centre, in Cherokee County, has gone missing.

Kay was last seen on Leesburg Police Department cameras on Highway 68, traveling toward Sand Rock after a visit to the hospital, Wednesday.

He is 5-foot-10 and weighs around 180 pounds; has a shaved head and has facial hair.

Kay was driving a 1994 green Isuzu 4×4 single cab pickup with an Alabama handicap tag.

If you have any information, contact Cherokee County 9-1-1 or Centre Police at (256) 927-3661.