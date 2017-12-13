Celebrations for Mountain Brook’s Doug Jones across Alabama

Celebrations take place following Mountain Brook Democrat Doug Jones’ victory in the Alabama U.S. Senate race.

Crowds began rolling Toomer’s Corner in Auburn following Jones’ win.

Rolling Toomer’s Corner is an Auburn tradition when there is cause for a celebration.

People flock to Toomer’s Corner and drape the trees in toilet paper.

Jones is the first Democrat elected to the U.S. Senate from Alabama in 25 years.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump congratulated Doug Jones on a “hard fought” win in Alabama, adding Republicans will have “another shot” at the Senate seat.

Trump backed Judge Roy Moore in the race, despite the multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

Trump says on Twitter, “The write-in votes played a very big factor, but a win is a win.”

Jones’ victory will narrow the Senate Republican majority to 51-49.

His term lasts until January 2021.