Attorney General Jeff Sessions facing increasing pressure from fellow Republicans

At least two Republican congressmen think it’s time for Jeff Sessions to resign his post as Attorney General.

Reps. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Mark Meadows (R-NC) published an op-ed yesterday in the Washington Examiner, expressing their disappointment with Sessions, particularly in light of recent leaks from the FBI regarding the Russia investigation.

“Attorney General Jeff Sessions has recused himself from the Russia investigation, but it would appear he has no control at all of the premier law enforcement agency in the world,” the op-ed concludes. “It is time for Sessions to start managing in a spirit of transparency to bring all of this improper behavior to light and stop further violations. If Sessions can’t address this issue immediately, then we have one final question needing an answer: When is it time for a new attorney general? Sadly, it seems the answer is now.”

Jordan and Meadows are just two of numerous Republicans fed up with Sessions at the moment.

On Thursday, Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO) accused Sessions of reneging on promises he made to respect states’ rights, by giving federal prosecutors more freedom to prosecute marijuana cases in states where the drug has been legalized.

“One tweet later, one policy later, a complete reversal,” Gardner said on the Senate floor, with plenty of podium-knocking. “I understand Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ opposition to [legalization] of marijuana – I opposed legalization of marijuana in Colorado – but this is about a decision by the state of Colorado, and we were told that states’ rights would be protected.”

Yesterday, the White House defended Sessions’ decision. Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said, “The president believes in enforcing federal law, that will be his top priority, and that is regardless of what the topic is, whether it’s marijuana or whether it’s immigration.”

Last summer, other Republicans including Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) and Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI) spoke out against Sessions after he decided to expand federal civil asset forfeiture.

The president has also been critical of how Sessions has responded to the Russia investigation.

(Take this article over to social media and start a conversation with your family and friends)