Alabama State Troopers stay vigilant in urging safety

Alabama State Troopers are urging all drivers to use precaution to avoid a holiday tragedy this year.

During the 2016 Christmas and New Year holidays, fatalities on Alabama highways were up 44 percent over 2015.

Troopers say that if it typically takes you an hour to get to your destination, then give yourself an hour and 30 minutes.

Take your time.

ALEA is determined to have as few fatalities as possible this holiday season.

So, before you begin your journey, buckle up, put down your cell phone, drive and arrive safely at your destination.