Sad news: Alabama pilot found dead

An Alabama pilot, who has been missing since Wednesday after taking off from Guntersville Airport for the holidays, has been found dead.

The FAA found William Greenhaw and wreckage, just north of Cross City, Florida, Friday around noon.

Greenhaw went missing on his way to see his son in Melbourne, Florida.

The airport says Greenhaw did report he would be late while in the air.

Greenhaw, according to the airport, was an experienced pilot.

Officials say his body will undergo an autopsy.