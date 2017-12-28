A big drug bust in East Alabama

Daniel Freeman, 21, Rodrerious Freeman, 23, Notoriss Sanford, 24 and Reno Avery, 25, were arrested by Tallassee Police after they seized over 12 pounds of marijuana on Friday.

Tallassee Police and U.S. Postal Service inspectors executed a search warrant at a house on Herd Street in Tallassee.

There they found and seized the marijuana, arrested the four suspects and charged them with trafficking marijuana.

No other details of the investigation or of the arrests have been released by authorities.