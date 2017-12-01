Letters to Editor about Roy Moore: ‘I have a daughter… But I also have a son’

‘I have a daughter… . But I also have a son.”

I have a daughter, so I believe in the protection of women. They’re to be protected and treasured, not to be abused. But I also have a son. If he were accused in the way Judge Moore has been, I’d want him to have the presumption of innocence and the constitutional right of due process.

Of all Judge Moore’s accusers, it seems to me there are only two with disturbing and disqualifying stories. As far as dating younger women, I don’t see this as disqualifying. Jerry Lee Lewis did. Elvis did. Doolittle Lynn married Loretta when she was 15. And one of my 40-something-year-old professors at Samford married a student. It might be weird for a 30-year-old to date teens, but it’s not terribly unique.

But the accusers who were 14 and 15-16 tell frightful stories that, if true, are disqualifying.

However, it’s been 40 years. In today’s world there could be security camera footage and telephone camera photos and recordings to substantiate. But how can these two stories be credibly substantiated after so long a time?

Granted, Judge Moore’s defense, or lack of it, has been disappointing. But, for me, there’s no choice at this time. He’s our GOP nominee. Alabama doesn’t need a liberal Democrat senator who touts a single accomplishment in his life. If the U.S. Senate doesn’t seat Judge Moore, we’ll have another gubernatorial appointee, or another election, so we choose again. And if he is seated, we can send Moore, or someone else, in two years to continue to support our president’s agenda to drain the swamp.

— Michael J. Brooks, Alabaster

‘The piling on of ill-timed accusations from 40-years ago become more ludicrous every day!’

I am voting for Judge Roy Moore because he is a constitutional conservative who believes the purpose of the Constitution is to protect the people from an overreaching government. He has the courage to stand against liberals, progressives, socialists and atheists who pass undesirable laws forcing us to fund abortions through our taxes.

He has been a public servant most of his life and is accustomed to attacks and ridicule. We need him to help strengthen our Senate and to help our President pass necessary legislation. Some of our Republican senators have a tendency to buckle under pressure!

Judge Moore has excellent qualifications. He is a West Point graduate and a Vietnam veteran who served his country proudly as a military police commander and a captain in the Army. He received a Juris Doctor from The University of Alabama Law School in 1977. He was the first deputy district attorney ever appointed in his home county. He has practiced law and been a circuit judge and until 2016 was chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court.

He has been scrutinized and vetted throughout his career and has passed background checks from several state and county agencies. The piling on of ill-timed accusations from 40 years ago become more ludicrous every day! Those who counter the accusations rarely get a notice in the mainstream media. Our Senate is divided. Our candidates are Roy Moore or Doug Jones. It’s up to us!

— Clellda Nix, Hoover