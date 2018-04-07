Newest Stories

U.S. Cardinal: Pope’s ‘no hell’ comments a ‘profound scandal’

Commenting on the worldwide reaction to Pope Francis’ interview with his longtime atheist friend, Eugenio Scalfari, in which the latter claimed the Pope said there is no Hell and that the souls of the damned are not eternal, Cardinal Burke, an American who serves on the Vatican’s highest court, said the situation was “beyond tolerable” and “a source of profound scandal.”

Cardinal Burke also criticized the Vatican’s response to the scandal as “strongly inadequate” because the Vatican did not say Pope Francis rejcts these “heretical ideas.”
Cardinal Burke, the patron of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta, made his remarks in an Apr. 4 interview with La Nuova Bussola Quotidiana, portions of which were translated and published in the Catholic Herald.

“What happened with the latest interview given to Eugenio Scalfari during Holy Week and made public on Holy Thursday was beyond tolerable,” said Cardinal Burke.“That a famous atheist claims to announce a revolution in the teaching of the Catholic Church, believing to speak in the name of the Pope, denying the immortality of the human soul and the existence of Hell, has been a source of profound scandal not only for many Catholics but also for many lay people who respect the Catholic Church and its teachings, even if they do not share them,” said the cardinal, as reported in the Catholic Herald.

The Pope’s reported remarks made worldwide headlines. In response to the scandal, the Vatican issued a statement on Good Friday. It said, in part, “What is reported by the author [Scalfari] in today’s article [in La Repubblica] is the result of his reconstruction, in which the textual words pronounced by the Pope are not quoted. No quotation of the aforementioned article must therefore be considered as a faithful transcription of the words of the Holy Father.”

Cardinal Burke described that response as “strongly inadequate.”
“Instead of clearly re-stating the truth about the immortality of the human soul and Hell, the denial only said that some of the words quoted are not of the Pope,” he said. “It did not say that the erroneous, even heretical ideas expressed by these words are not shared by Pope and that the Pope repudiates such ideas as contrary to the Catholic faith.”

“This playing with faith and doctrine, at the highest level of the Church, rightfully leaves priests and faithful scandalised,” said Cardinal Burke.

The prominent church leader also criticized the many, many bishops who have said nothing about this scandal. He also chastized those prelates who “spread fantasies of a new Church, of a Church that takes a totally different direction from the past, imagining, for example, a ‘new paradigm’ for the Church.”

In the article that was published on March 28, Scalfari, who has interviewed Pope Francis on four previous occasions, reported the following:

Scalfari says to the Pope, “Your Holiness, in our previous meeting you told me that our species will disappear in a certain moment and that God, still out of his creative force, will create new species. You have never spoken to me about the souls who died in sin and will go to hell to suffer it for eternity. You have however spoken to me of good souls, admitted to the contemplation of God. But what about bad souls? Where are they punished?”

Pope Francis reportedly says, “They are not punished, those who repent obtain the forgiveness of God and enter the rank of souls who contemplate him, but those who do not repent and cannot therefore be forgiven disappear. There is no hell, there is the disappearance of sinful souls.”

The Catechism of the Catholic Church states: “The teaching of the Church affirms the existence of hell and its eternity. Immediately after death the souls of those who die in a state of mortal sin descend into hell, where they suffer the punishments of hell, ‘eternal fire.’ The chief punishment of hell is eternal separation from God, in whom alone man can possess the life and happiness for which he was created and for which he longs.” (1035)

As Cardinal Burke made clear, the Vatican has not stated that the Pope does not share the views ascribed to him by Scalfari or that the Pope “repudiates such ideas as contrary to the Catholic faith.”

(Courtesy of CNSNews.com)

Auto supplier Yorozu opens Jasper plant growing toward 300 jobs

Auto parts maker Yorozu on Tuesday marked the grand opening of its $110 million manufacturing plant in Walker County, where hiring has been ramping up and will continue to grow.

A grand opening ceremony at the Yorozu facility included a ribbon cutting, a tree planting and tours of the plant, followed by a luncheon that included a sake toast.

The Tier 1 automotive supplier produces metal stamped suspension components for automakers including Honda, Toyota and Nissan. It selected the site in Jasper after an extensive site search in 2015.

Toshiyuki Yago, president of Yorozu Automotive Alabama, said the company started 2017 with 37 workers and had grown to 170 employees by the end of the year, according to a report by the Alabama NewsCenter.

The number is expected to rise to 300 by 2020, when full production is achieved.
Yago said the location just off Interstate 22 in Walker County is ideal for his company because it is surrounded by automakers including Honda and Mercedes-Benz in Alabama, as well as Toyota and Nissan in neighboring states.

“It’s almost the center of each location for the customer,” he said.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

Yorozu’s arrival in Jasper represents a significant economic boost for a community whose fortunes have long been tied to coal mining. Efforts to diversify the area economy have been paying off, and the city has been developing a strong manufacturing sector, which besides Yorozu now includes two other large auto suppliers.

“The jobs that Yorozu is creating in Jasper will provide a long-lasting lift to this community and to many families living here,” said Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce.

“The opening of the Yorozu facility marks an important moment in the history of this city, and that makes this a great day.”

Jasper Mayor David O’Mary said Yorozu has already brought considerable benefits to the Walker County city, according to a report in the Daily Mountain Eagle.

“This is a company that is a fine employer, but also a fine member of our community,” O’Mary said during the ceremony the Yorozu plant. “The jobs they have brought to our community is one thing, but the work they’ve done to become a part of our community shows the interest they have in seeing Jasper be successful.”

O’Mary said Jasper has prepared a 50-acre site that could become home to a supplier for Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA, the joint venture behind a $1.6 billion auto assembly plant to be built in Huntsville.

(Courtesy of Made in Alabama)

Colonel stripped of command for refusing to ‘appreciate’ retiree’s gay spouse wins appeal

Decorated Air Force combat pilot Col.Leland Bohannon, who was stripped of his command and denied promotion opportunity for refusing to sign a certificate of appreciation for a retiree’s gay spouse, has won an appeal affirming religious liberty.

Bohannon did not sign the “optional, unofficial” spouse appreciation letter because he has a deeply-held religious objection to gay marriage and did not want to appear to endorse an immoral union – so, he had a superior, a two-star general, sign it.

But, that wasn’t good enough for the indignant gay retiree, who filed a complaint against Bohannon, “Stars and Stripes” reports:

“When the retiring master sergeant found out that Bohannon did not personally sign the spouse certificate, he filed an Equal Opportunity complaint, alleging the colonel unlawfully discriminated against him on the basis of his sexual orientation.”

….

“The Air Force substantiated the airman’s allegations, and Bohannon was subsequently removed from command and for consideration for promotion. He appealed the decision in October.”

But, with the support of congressmen like Rep. Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-Colo.) and the legal help of First Liberty Institute, Bohannon won his appeal and the Air Force agreed to correct its records:

“The Air Force said that Col. Leland Bohannon “had the right to exercise his sincerely held religious beliefs and did not unlawfully discriminate when he declined to sign the certificate,” according to a letter sent Monday by Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson to members of Congress who supported Bohannon.”

Rep. Lamborn, who spearheaded a letter also signed by several of his colleagues to the Air Force on behalf of Bohannon’s appeal, discussed the victory for religious freedom in an interview with Todd Starnes on Fox News Radio.

In the interview, Lamborn defended the religious rights affirmed by the Air Force’s appeals board – and explained how, just last week, he had succeeded in convincing the Navy to drop its plans to institute “atheist chaplains.”

(Courtesy of CNSNews.com)

How Trump’s presidency will be judged

On many issues — naming Scalia-like judges and backing Reagan-like tax cuts — President Trump is a conventional Republican.

Where he was exceptional in 2016, where he stood out starkly from his GOP rivals, where he won decisive states like Pennsylvania, was on his uniquely Trumpian agenda to put America and Americans first — from which the Bush Republicans recoiled.

Trump alone pledged to kill amnesty and secure the border with a 30-foot wall to halt the invasion of our country.

Trump alone pledged to end the de-industrialization of America and bring back our lost factories and lost jobs.

Trump alone pledged to end the democracy-crusading and extricate us from the endless Mideast wars into which George Bush, Barack Obama and the War Party had plunged the nation.

And, upon how he delivers on these three uniquely Trumpian issues will hang his political fate and history’s assessment of whether he was a good, great or failed president.

Where this city stands is not in doubt. It is salivating to see Trump’s presidency broken, his agenda trashed, and him impeached. This city looks to Robert Mueller as the Moses of its deliverance from the tyrant whom an uncomprehending electorate imposed upon it.

While Trump’s support among his deplorables is holding — indeed, he is creeping back up in the polls — the outcome of the battle to bring him down remains in doubt.

Consider. Trump’s border wall was treated like a disposable bauble in the GOP Congress’ $1.6 trillion budget deal. Cities and whole states are declaring themselves sanctuaries for people here illegally and defying U.S. authorities’ requests for help in deporting accused criminals.

A “caravan” of a thousand Central Americans is passing through Mexico, aided by the authorities, and headed for the U.S. border.

When they arrive, rely upon it, the anti-Trump media will be there to bewail any transgressions by the Border Patrol.

The hysterical reaction to news that the 2020 census will include a question, “Are you a U.S. citizen?” testifies to what this is all about.

America’s elites are adamant that our country should vanish inside a new Third World nation that resembles in its racial, religious and ethnic composition the U.N. General Assembly. The old God-and-country America the people loved they detest.

Trump is likely the last president who will try to preserve that country. If he leaves office with the border unsecured, it is hard to see what stops the Third World invasion, even as it is also coming across the Mediterranean into Europe.

“The Camp of the Saints” is no longer a dystopian novel.

Enoch Powell’s warning, 50 years ago, about mass migration into Europe, “Et thybrim multo spumantem sanguine cerno,” “I see the River Tiber foaming with much blood,” is now seen as prophecy.

And Trump’s agenda of economic nationalism — restoring the industrial dynamism and self-sufficiency America knew from Lincoln to Reagan — faces relentless hostility from institutionalized power.

Against Trump stand corporate elites, whose profits and stock options depend on producing outside America, and the managerial class of a New World Order that runs the EU, U.N., IMF, World Bank and WTO.

Yet if global elites are hoarding the largest slice of the wealth of nations and a goodly slice of their political power, one senses that they are an unloved crowd, and they are sitting on a volcano.

The third unique Trump issue was his commitment to extricate us from the Middle East wars into which Bush and Obama had entrenched us, and to keep us out of any new wars. Trump also pledged to reach out to Vladimir Putin and to Russia to avoid a second Cold War.

Those who voted for him voted for that foreign policy.

And if Trump is drawn into new wars with Iran or North Korea, or reaches 2020 with U.S. forces still fighting in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Yemen and Libya, he will be perceived as having failed.

Yet the resistance of this city to giving up its vision of U.S. global hegemony is broad and deep, for that vision is almost a defining mark of our foreign policy elites. For them to give it up would be like death itself.

The stunned reaction to Trump’s suggestion last week that we will be leaving Syria after ISIS’s caliphate is destroyed, testifies to how much their identify is tied up in this vision.

That Trump would accept an end to Syria’s civil war, with Bashar Assad still in power, is intolerable. Yet how we can reverse that reality without putting thousands of U.S. combat troops into Syria is unexplained. In the last analysis, then, it is upon three questions that the Trump presidency will be judged:

Did he secure America’s borders? Did he restore the industrial might of America? Did he take us out of and keep us out of any more neocon wars?

Patrick J. Buchanan is the author of a new book, “Nixon’s White House Wars: The Battles That Made and Broke a President and Divided America Forever.” 

(Creators, copyright 2018)

Caravans, churches and criminal sanctuaries

Open borders tour guides in Mexico illegally shepherding 1,500 Central Americans to the United States border declared victory this week. Mexican officials reportedly are offering humanitarian visas to avert a showdown. But the parade of immigration lawlessness marches on — with reckless aiding and abetting by churches across the U.S.

Pueblo Sin Fronteras, the group in charge of the annual “migrant caravan,” launched its effort during Holy Week by invoking the Stations of the Cross with biblical costumery and prop crosses. When they’re not serving as human traffickers masquerading as human rights activists, these travel agents for amnesty busy themselves constructing shelters along their illicit pathways that span the globe. Catholic groups have sponsored and subsidized such nation-sabotaging campaigns for decades.

The Vatican itself donated at least $20,000 in 2009 to erect a shelter for Central American illegal aliens sneaking through Ixtepec, Mexico, where they hopped on freight trains into our country. Another papal society, Catholic Extension, has poured more than $12 million dollars into ministries along our southern border over the past five years “to ensure that those who are on a journey are protected by the Church and that we advocate on their behalf,” according the Catholic News Agency.

In Colorado, five illegal aliens have taken sanctuary in houses of worship in the outlaw safe spaces of Mancos, Denver, Carbondale and Boulder — more than any other state. Each had multiple bites at the legal apple that stretched out for years. Our immigration courts heard their cases, rejected their appeals, turned down the appeals of their appeals and ordered them to leave. Religious groups have provided lawyers and media relations consultants every step of the way.

In Washington state, the Jesuit-affiliated St. Joseph Catholic Church of Seattle blasted President Trump’s “destructive and brutal” immigration enforcement and declared “our unwavering solidarity with our brothers and sisters in the immigrant community.” All deportations violate “Catholic Social Teaching” and “the common good,” the parish asserted.

In Manhattan’s Upper West Side, the Fourth Universalist Society of New York is harboring a mother and her family who’ve lived here illegally for more than a dozen years and feel entitled to flout their deportation orders.

In Springfield, Massachusetts, the South Congregational Church is shielding a Peruvian woman and her two children facing deportation. Mayor Domenic Sarno has called on the city council to revoke the church’s property tax exemption so that no “public dollars shall be allocated for the purpose of interfering with the religious freedoms of South Church in accordance to our Constitution.” In response to a rare public official taking his legal and fiduciary responsibilities seriously, the church’s leader condemned Sarno’s soul.

In Las Vegas, the incoming Catholic Bishop George Leo Thomas announced that illegal immigration and gun control will top his spiritual agenda. Echoing the left-wing U.S. Conference on Catholic Bishops, Thomas pledged to support and advocate for the so-called illegal alien Dreamers and welcome them into the church.

In San Diego, Catholic and Episcopal leaders united to protest construction of the border wall while waving Mexican flags. “Jesus said we should love our neighbor,” one argued.

True, but Scripture also teaches citizens to honor the rule of law and secular authorities who preserve and defend civil order and safety: “Let every person be subject to the governing authorities. For there is no authority except from God, and those that exist have been instituted by God. Therefore, whoever resists the authorities resists what God has appointed, and those who resist will incur judgment” (Romans 13:1-7).

The Acton Institute’s Brooke Levitske put it more bluntly: “Christ expected his followers to treat criminals in prison the way they would treat him, but he said nothing about busting them out of prison.”

As a Catholic who believes in strict immigration enforcement, I have argued repeatedly that it is one thing to show compassion to legal immigrants, legitimate refugees and asylees, and those abused and mistreated by smugglers. It’s quite another to conspire against an orderly immigration and entrance system that imposes commonsense limits, eligibility requirements, criminal background checks, medical screening and a commitment to assimilation.

Our laws are clear: 8 U.S. Code Section 1324 makes it a felony to knowingly bring or attempt to bring aliens across the border illegally; to knowingly conceal, harbor or shield them from detection in reckless disregard for the law; and to engage in any conspiracy or to aid and abet such acts.

We reserve the right to regulate entry into our country for the same reasons the Vatican itself has high barriers, armed guards and metal detectors. Yet, Pope Francis has lambasted President Trump and our walls as “not Christian.”

If you don’t like our laws, change them. If you can’t respect our sovereignty, go organize a caravan of alien trespassers and seek permanent shelter at the Sistine Chapel. Good luck with that.

Michelle Malkin is host of “Michelle Malkin Investigates” on CRTV.com. 

(Creators, copyright 2018)

Police: Man, 20, shot and killed in Alabama

Police say a man was shot and killed in Alabama.

Bessemer police Lt. Christian Clemons tells news outlets 20-year-old Vincent Webster Cole, aka Vincent Cortez Webster, was shot Wednesday afternoon and pronounced dead at the scene.

Clemons says the shooter fled in a dark-colored Chevrolet Trailblazer and there may be more than one suspect.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

