1 hour ago

The left can’t fool us — they want to repeal the Second Amendment

We get it! The left is pushing for stern gun reform.

They tell us that they only wish to ban military-grade weaponry. They tell us, the American people, that they are not out to abolish our right to bear arms. When met with opposition, those calling for gun control are quick to inform us that any type of AR or AK is designed to kill and should be kept out of the hands of the American people. They repeatedly tell us that they only want to remove semiautomatic weapons from civilian use.

That’s not true. If they could pass legislation themselves, it would be illegal to possess or purchase a gun in America.

On Tuesday, former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens said, “They should demand a repeal of the Second Amendment.” He was referring to the students and advocates taking part in the marches that took place across America last Saturday. He insists that they should work for a “more effective and more lasting reform.”

During the March For Our Lives protest that took place Saturday, Delaney Tarr, a prominent leader in the protest, said, “When they give us that inch, that bump stock ban, we will take a mile.” Tarr’s speech sparked outrage from millions of Americans.

The left has become so desperate in their anti-gun message that they even sent out Martin Luther King Jr.’s 9-year-old granddaughter, Yolanda Renee King, to give a brief speech. At the end of her speech, King said, “I have a dream that enough is enough and that this should be a gun-free world, period.”

There was even a student protesting in the march who said, “Guns are designed to kill and do not protect people.”

How do gun control advocates and left-leaning individuals in America not expect millions of Americans to be offended over such comments? They cannot expect us to believe that they are not out to repeal the second amendment after making and endorsing comments, like those listed above.

We are smarter than that. We know their intentions. We know the dog that is being placed in this fight by the left. The dog that wishes to strip millions of people of their constitutional right.

Those in America who seek to defend themselves from evil must wake up and prepare to fight back. The time to act is now. No longer can we sit back and watch the dangers proposed by the left overtake the people in rural America who wish to protect and defend themselves.

Whether Justice John Paul Stevens or student protestors want to admit it or not, guns do protect people and are often used for home defense.

The right to bear arms is not a Democrat or Republican issue. There are millions who wish to protect themselves daily. It’s their right. It shouldn’t be infringed upon.

Share this article on social media and start a conversation with your family and friends.

Follow Kyle on Twitter: @RealKyleMorris

21 mins ago

Alabama State Legislature update: Ethics, racial profiling bills hit snags; budget advances

Alabama legislators on Tuesday continued a contentious debate over a bill to change the state’s ethics law, advanced the education budget and delayed action on a racial profiling bill.

Lawmakers have just just one more day left before wrapping up the 2018 session.

Here are the highlights from Tuesday:

The big story: The Senate called it a day Tuesday evening without voting on controversial legislation to exempt lobbyists engaged in economic development from regulations mandated under the ethics law, according to the Montgomery Advertiser.

Supporters argue that requiring economic developers to follow the same rules that apply to other lobbyists makes it harder to compete with other states for projects that create jobs.

Sen. Phil Williams (R-Rainbow City) said Alabama has been impugned by economic development officials in other states.

“When you’re on the top of the heap, people start sniping at you,” he said, according to the Advertiser.

But opponents maintain that the legislation, despite changes made to the bill, is too broad and would create loopholes.

“The first rule of physicians is, ‘Do no harm,’” Sen. Dick Brewbaker (R-Pike Road) said, according to the newspaper. “One way to ensure we do no harm is to limit this language as we can.”

The Advertiser quoted Sen. Paul Sanford (R-Huntsville) as saying Alabama has enjoyed success in luring business since the Legislature passed the current version of the ethics law.

“It’s not been an issue since 2010,” he said. “The law has brought every economic development package.”

The bill could come up for debate again Wednesday.

Education budget: The fiscal year 2019 education budget sailed through the state House of Representatives, passing 98-0, according to AL.com.

The budget, a $216 million increase over the current year, would spend $6.6 billion on education — the most since 2008 and the second-most ever.

Education employees in schools and community colleges would receive a 2.5 percent cost-of-living raise. AL.com reports the following breakdown:

  • $4.56 billion to schools kindergarten through 12th grade, a 3 percent increase.
  • $382 million to community colleges, 5 percent increase.
  • $1.1 billion to four-year universities, a 4 percent increase.
  • $96 million to the state’s highly regarded pre-kindergarten program, a 24 percent increase.

Only Senate passage stands in the way of Gov. Kay Ivey’s signature.

Racial profiling: The state House of Representatives failed to vote on a bill to ban racial profiling by police, giving the proposal one more shot before the session ends, the Associated Press reports.

The bill would prohibit police from making traffic stops based solely on race and would require law enforcement agencies to keep demographic statistics on stops.

House Republicans blocked a vote on the bill last week, prompting some lawmakers to threaten to filibuster other bills in order to force a vote.

“All of this is about identifying bad actors. This is not about being punitive to those wonderful, great police officers that take that oath to protect and serve,” state Rep. Merika Colman (D-Pleasant Grove) told the AP. “This is just about trying to identify those folks who are using race as the only determining factor to make a stop.”

Sen. Rodger Smitherman (D-Birmingham), expressed frustration, noting that it passed 27-0 in the upper chamber.

House Speaker Mac McCutcheon (R-Monrovia), urged lawmakers to negotiate a resolution.

“We’re working through it,” he told the AP.

Tweet of the day:

@BrendanKKirby is a senior political reporter at LifeZette and author of “Wicked Mobile.”

 

51 mins ago

Alabama House delays vote on bill to track race in traffic stops

The Alabama House of Representatives did not vote Tuesday on anti-racial profiling legislation, ratcheting up the stakes on what could be the final day of the legislative session.

Lawmakers adjourned Tuesday to continue negotiations on the bill that would require police officers to record the race of stopped motorists and why they stopped the person. That sets up a potential vote Wednesday — what legislative leaders planned to be the final day of the session — with a number of other proposals potentially stuck behind a threatened filibuster.

Republicans in the House of Representatives last week blocked a vote on the bill — that had passed the Senate unanimously — and been named a priority by the Legislative Black Caucus. In response, some African-American lawmakers, including the bill’s sponsor, have said they will filibuster, if needed, until the bill gets a vote.

“The bill passed up here 27 to zero,” Sen. Rodger Smitherman, the bill’s sponsor, said of the Senate vote.

A number of bills could be delayed, or blocked, in the standoff, including a final vote on the state education budget and an ethics law revision sought by the state’s top industry recruiter.

“All of this is about identifying bad actors. This is not about being punitive to those wonderful, great police officers that take that oath to protect and serve. This is just about trying to identify those folks who are using race as the only determining factor to make a stop,” Rep. Merika Coleman, a Democrat from Pleasant Grove, said.

House Speaker Mac McCutcheon, a former police officer, urged negotiations in the effort to ease tensions and prevent a legislative logjam.

“We’re working through it,” McCutcheon said after meetings on the bill.

Coleman said some opponents do not want to collect the data on race, but she said that is the heart of the bill.

Coleman said African Americans are not the only motorists who can be racially profiled, noting that white drivers might get stopped while driving through a minority neighborhood.

“We want to set up some type of deterrent for folks who are literally stopping people just because of the color of their skin or how they look. Because they have a baseball hat turned backward or have dreadlocks or have a long beard and a lot of tattoos,” Coleman said.

(Creators, copyright 2018)

2 hours ago

Alabama’s first gay legislator bids farewell to House

Alabama’s first openly gay legislator bid farewell to the House of Representatives on Tuesday evening. Rep. Patricia Todd, a Democrat from Birmingham, will not seek re-election after serving 12 years.

Todd said on the House floor that her colleagues are “incredible, beautiful people” who all treated her with equality, even though some she thought she “would never get along with or like.”

Todd sponsored controversial failed legislation including decriminalizing possession of small amounts of marijuana and adding sexual orientation as a protected category under hate crime law. She said she hoped she “opened up some hearts and minds” and wouldn’t be the last gay legislator. A gay former Marine is one candidate running for her seat.

Todd received a standing ovation after her speech in the House.

(Creators, copyright 2018)

3 hours ago

‘The Shape of Water’ is emblematic of a culture that rejects structure

I knew that The Shape of Water would win the Academy Award for Best Picture. It checked three of the major Hollywood boxes: celebration of oppressed people, valorization of complete sexual freedom, and a Christian villain. It used to be that a black hat or shifty eyes or a foreign accent would give someone away as the bad guy, but now, it is the quoting of the Bible.

Of course, this shouldn’t surprise us in regard to The Shape of Water, for the auteur behind the film is the Mexican director Guillermo del Toro, who has gone on record many times as a despiser of religion, especially Catholicism. In a conversation with Charlie Rose, he admitted to being “a raging atheist,” and in a 2007 interview, he said, “I hate structure; I’m completely anti-structural in terms of believing in institutions. I hate them. I hate any institutional social, religious, or economic holding.” One might wonder what he makes of the studios that produce his films or the banks that invest his money, but I’ll leave those considerations for another day.

The title of his award-winning movie gives away the game, for the one thing that water does not have is shape. Its very essence is fluidity, formlessness, and freedom from structure. And this is precisely what is celebrated in the film. Against all odds and despite enormous obstacles, the heroine, a young, fearful, and marginalized woman, falls in love with an amphibian creature whom the government (structure: boo!) keeps locked up in a laboratory facility. The lady and the aqua-man build up over time a mutual trust, give their consent to one another, and finally, with the help of well-intentioned friends, manage to do the deed. I gathered that the hope of the director was that the viewer would thrill to this brave flouting of convention and rejoice in the trans-species love on display. For sex, apparently, has no proper form, objective structure, or natural end; it has the shape of water, flowing according to the desires of those who engage in it.

All of this actually put me in mind of Paul Tillich, one of the most significant Christian theologians of the last century. In his massive Systematic Theology, Tillich presented what he called the three ontological polarities, that is to say, tensions or contraries that characterize living things at every level. A good part of the drama and difficulty of human life follows upon our consciousness of living in the midst of these polarities. The first is dynamics and form. Plants, animals, and human beings could not live unless they were marked by novelty, movement, change, and the constant adaptation to the environment in which they find themselves. At the same time, all such organisms possess a fundamental structure that preserves their identity and stability across time. Without a reliable cellular, molecular, muscular, and nervous system, no animal or plant could subsist; instead it would be, in short order, absorbed by its surroundings. What we call “life” is in fact a subtle and carefully calibrated balancing act between dynamics and form; too much of one or the other would spell disaster.

The second of the ontological polarities is freedom and destiny. The former is liberty to choose, to move, to be different, to find one’s own path. Without freedom, no living thing could possibly thrive. Tillich remarks that the uniqueness of each tree, plant, animal, and person is, to a large extent, a function of this capacity. However, freedom is in tension with destiny, by which Tillich means the substrate upon which freedom stands, the givens with which freedom works. Liberty never operates in a vacuum, nor is it capable of positing itself; rather, it works with the raw material of one’s family experience, education, language, body, and culture. Throughout life, these two poles remain in creative tension with one another, but any one-sided resolution would result in collapse: either the chaos of pure arbitrariness or the petrification of static traditionalism.

The third polarity is individualization and participation. Each person wants to be herself, to find her path, to stand out from the crowd. In fact, if individualization doesn’t take place, one remains in a good deal of psychological peril, permanently infantilized or simply a cog in some societal structure. But at the same time, everyone longs to belong to something beyond herself, to participate with others in a shared political, religious, or cultural endeavor. Tillich saw the Germany of the 1930s as a society that had oscillated dangerously in the direction of pure participation: as the Nazi slogan had it, “one people, one nation, one Fuhrer.” But he saw the Western countries as having moved (admittedly not as drastically) in the opposite direction, toward pure individualism. Once again, the delicate balance between the two is the key.

A film called The Shape of Water, produced by someone who, by his own admission, hates structure, is sadly emblematic, I fear, of a society that is indeed in danger of oscillating to one side of the Tillich polarities. Is it not the case that the leading avatars of our culture consistently valorize dynamics, freedom, and individualization, while they just as consistently denigrate form, destiny, and participation? And is not sexuality the thin edge of the blade? Increasingly, any limits that have been classically set to sexual expression are swept away as fussy holdovers from a primitive time, and any sense that sexuality possesses a form and finality independent of individual free choice is mocked as an arbitrary imposition.

But if Tillich is right, this one-sidedness is a sign of sickness. The Biblical authors appreciated water as a positive symbol for life, but they also understood it as a symbol of chaos and formlessness. Think of the Tohu-va-bohu (watery abyss) from which God drew creation. We do indeed need dynamics, freedom, and individualism, but if all we have is the shape of water—which is to say, no shape at all—we’re actually in bad shape.

Bishop Robert Barron is the founder of Word on Fire Catholic Ministries and Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles. 

16 hours ago

Elizabeth “Liz” Huntley is a 2018 Yellowhammer Woman of Impact

When Birmingham lawyer and child advocate Elizabeth “Liz” Huntley describes her childhood, she says it was filled with “nightmarish events” and “tremendous adversity” that she overcame with the life-giving support of mentors and teachers who helped her see her potential.

In an inspiring 2015 TEDxBirmingham talk, she described her harrowing early life: Her dad was a drug-dealer who eventually went to prison. Her mother was a heroin addict who sent her five children to live with separate relatives in different towns and then committed suicide.

At five-years-old, Huntley was living in poverty with her grandmother and an uncle who physically abused her and another uncle who sexually abused her. She said that she was subjected to domestic violence to such an extent that she had to move in with extended family members and foster families throughout her school life.

Huntley, who is a 2018 Yellowhammer Woman of Impact, said those were “the darkest days of her life”, but that she believes God sent “game-changing” people to speak hope and encouragement into her soul, beginning with her preschool teachers.

“I was empty and I was scared and I was lonely,” Huntley said. “I basically felt like a used rag doll until that day I walked into that preschool.”

Her teachers showered her with love and affection and prepared her for public school. Huntley also noticed that whenever she did something “fantastic” academically, she got even more attention and praise and that encouraged her to work hard to do well.

“As a kid who was starved for that, I challenged myself to be the best student that I could be so that I could get that response,” she said.

Later, the first-grade teacher who she said reminded her of Wonder Woman told her she believed Huntley would be the brightest student she would ever have.

“What a powerful, game-changing moment for me,” Huntley said. “I had no idea what a powerful, game-changing moment that was for me at that time. That act of kindness. So obviously, I was determined to be the brightest student she ever had.”

Amid continued abuse at home, which Huntley has written about in her memoir “More Than A Bird,” Huntley excelled in school and found strength in a sermon preached by Elijah Good — the pastor at her Clanton church who would become her father figure.

“[He] inspired me with a simple message: If God takes care of the birds, He will take care of me because I am more than a bird,” Huntley wrote on her website. “…I want my story to let children in similar situations to mine to know that they can reach their dreams, and to encourage more adults to become advocates for them like so many did for me.”

Huntley went on to graduate from Chilton County High School with a 4.0 grade point average, sharing the title of valedictorian and earning a full scholarship to Auburn University. She then earned a law degree from the University of Alabama and is currently a litigation attorney at Lightfoot, Franklin & White, LLC in Birmingham. She serves on the Auburn University board of trustees and is chair of the University of Alabama’s Farrah Law Society board of trustees.

Huntley also serves on the Governor’s Task Force on Prevention of Sexual Abuse of Children, along with other boards including Leadership Alabama, Children’s First Foundation, Children’s Village, Alabama School Readiness Alliance and as the president and co-founder of Project Gear.

She also serves on the Defense Research Institute’s (DRI) Diversity for Success seminar committee and is the recipient of multiple honors and awards for her professional and volunteer work.

Huntley says her greatest successes are her relationships with her husband Tony and their three children.

“I really never thought I’d be able to function as a wife and mother growing up,” Huntley said in an interview with StyleBlueprint.com.

“My husband and three children are the greatest accomplishment of my life, and one’s not any more important than the other. When you go through the childhood I went through, and you get to watch your own children blossom in a healthy home and environment and not have all the fears and insecurities that I did as a child, to be able to be a mother, is my greatest success.”

Huntley will be honored in a Birmingham awards event March 29 recognizing the 20 Yellowhammer Women of Impact whose powerful contributions advance Alabama. Details and registration may be found here.

Rachel Blackmon Bryars is managing editor of Yellowhammer News.

