Newest Stories

Proposal to arm Alabama teachers draws support, fire 2 hours ago / News
Terry Lathan is a 2018 Yellowhammer Woman of Impact 2 hours ago / Feature
The Latest: Governors from Alabama, Texas speak after crash 3 hours ago / News
‘Black Panther’ star Letitia Wright: ‘I became a Christian,’ and it ‘Gave me so much love and light’ 3 hours ago / Feature
I’m a high school student in Alabama who didn’t walk out to protest guns – here’s why 4 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Alabama Police: 11-month-old boy fatally shot by 2-year-old brother 4 hours ago / News
This is not a “Choose Your Own Adventure” book, Pennsylvania loss is bad for Republicans 4 hours ago / Analysis
Prattville police crackdown after school shooting threats 5 hours ago / News
Governor Kay Ivey launches first TV ad 5 hours ago / Sponsored
Facing death penalty, school shooting suspect in court 6 hours ago / News
Students to walk out nationwide protesting gun violence 7 hours ago / News
Alabama shouldn’t go ‘fire, ready, aim’ before rejecting or accepting bills to arm teachers 7 hours ago / Opinion
The Latest: Injured remain hospitalized after bus crash in Alabama 8 hours ago / News
The conservative alternative to Martha Roby gains momentum as Terry Everett, lawmakers endorse Barry Moore 9 hours ago / Sponsored
Alabama Police: Estranged wife shoots man, pistol-whips woman 9 hours ago / News
Much of what Trump and his followers say is economically absurd 9 hours ago / Opinion
VIDEO: Alabama lawmaker explains his bill to arm teachers on national talk show 10 hours ago / News
Alabama House votes to reinstate school security task force 10 hours ago / News
7 Things: Tillerson is out, arming teachers bill gets hearing, students plan walkout today, and more … 10 hours ago / Analysis
Alabama House approves $85 million for prison improvements 11 hours ago / News
2 hours ago

Terry Lathan is a 2018 Yellowhammer Woman of Impact

In three years as chairwoman of the Alabama Republican Party, Terry Lathan has presided over a party that dominates state politics.

Under her supervision in 2016, the party delivered a landslide victory for President Donald Trump in the Heart of Dixie.

The electoral success, however, masks the fact that Lathan’s tenure has been challenging. She has had to deal with scandals not of her own making that touched all three branches of state government and decide how to navigate various allegations of disloyalty against GOP primary candidates.

And, of course, she watched as Democrat Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) became the first Democrat in a generation to win a U.S. Senate seat.

Lathan seemed clear-eyed about the difficulties — and potential rewards — when she launched her bid to lead the party in 2014.

“I look forward to this challenge and am excited about the opportunity to assist you and Republican voters as a servant of conservative causes,” she wrote in a letter to party faithful at the time.

Few party leaders have been better-prepared than Lathan, a 2018 Yellohammer Woman of Impact. Forming one half of a Republican power couple, along with Mobile County contractor and longtime GOP activist Jerry Lathan, Terry Lathan has spent decades toiling in the trenches.

Before her election as chairwoman, she had spent a quarter century on the Alabama Republican Executive Committee. She also led the Mobile County Republican Party and served in eight different leadership positions.

A veteran of seven Republican National Conventions, Lathan received the Mobile County Republican Party Lifetime Achievement Award in 2008 and shared the 2004 Alabama Republican of the Year award with her husband.

Much of Lathan’s time has been spent trying to put out fires. In January 2016, she guided the party’s executive committee to pass a resolution calling on House Speaker Mike Hubbard — then under indictment on corruption charges — to step down from his leadership role. Lathan said in a news release at the time that the Legislature needed “full time focused attention on the people’s business.”

Fifteen months later, the state party called on then-Gov. Robert Bentley to resign amid allegations that he abused his office by hiding an affair with an adviser.

But Lathan and the Executive Committee stuck with Senate nominee Roy Moore last year after allegations that he had inappropriate contact with young girls in the 1970s when he was a prosecutor in Etowah County.

The party under Lathan also has taken actions against candidates accused of disloyalty, barring some from the GOP primary ballots and allow others to run under the party’s banner.

Despite the challenges, though, the party has had much to crow about under Lathan’s leadership. With 60 percent of all partisan offices in the state, the Republican Party is at its highest standing in history in Alabama.

Meanwhile, the party attracted more than 867,000 votes in the GOP presidential primary in 2016. That was up 35 percent from the 2012 primary.

“Our state saw a large number of new registered voters participate for the first time in our election,” Lathan said at the time. “There is no doubt that the opportunity to take back our country from Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton’s liberal agenda has the full attention of our citizens.”

Lathan will be among 20 Alabama women, including Gov. Kay Ivey, honored in a March 29 awards event in Birmingham that will benefit Big Oak Ranch. Event details and registration may be found here.

Updated at 5:18 p.m. to correct an error in when Lathan’s tenure as party chairwoman began.

Brendan Kirby is senior political reporter at LifeZette.com and a Yellowhammer contributor. He also is the author of “Wicked Mobile.” Follow him on Twitter.

2 hours ago

Proposal to arm Alabama teachers draws support, fire

A proposal to allow trained teachers to carry guns in Alabama schools drew both support and criticism in a legislative hearing.

The House Public Safety and Homeland Security Committee held a Wednesday hearing on the legislation, one of a number of gun-related bills introduced in the wake of the fatal shooting of 17 people at a Florida high school.

Republican Rep. Will Ainsworth, the bill sponsor, said schools need a way “to protect our kids” if a gunman gets inside.

Lisa Tucker of the Alabama Association of School Boards argued there’s a high probability something will go wrong.

Lawmakers held a hearing on a separate proposal to allow certain school employees to access weapons as part of a security team.

Committee members will vote Thursday.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

3 hours ago

The Latest: Governors from Alabama, Texas speak after crash

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says she’s talked with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott about the crash of a Texas-bound charter bus carrying a high school band.

Ivey says she told Abbott her office will do whatever it can to assist, particularly those from Channelview High School near Houston.

The bus carrying 40 students and six adults from Channelview crashed early Tuesday on Interstate 10 nearly the Alabama-Florida line. The driver died and about three dozen others went to hospitals.

Ivey says she and state law enforcement will continue to monitor the situation. She says Abbott thanked her for the state’s assistance.

(Image: Governor Kay Ivey/Flickr & Wikicommons)

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

3 hours ago

‘Black Panther’ star Letitia Wright: ‘I became a Christian,’ and it ‘Gave me so much love and light’

In a recent interview on London’s “This Morning,” Actress Letitia Wright, best known for her breakout role in the latest Marvel film “Black Panther,” detailed how she left her acting career to pursue God, later returning to the acting scene after she became a Christian.

“It gave me so much love and light within myself,” said Wright.

“I just needed to take a break from acting because I really idolized it,” stated actress Letitia Wright on “This Morning” with Eamonn Holmes, Ruth Langsford and fellow star Daniel Kaluuya. “So I came off from it, and I went on a journey to discover God and my relationship with God. And I became a Christian, and it really just gave me so much love and light within myself. And so much— And I felt secure.”

“The 24-year-old born in Guyana and raised in London plays the character Shuri, the younger teenage sister of T’Challa, or the Black Panther,” reads a piece by Katie Yoder in CatholicVote. “But before she reached that role, she traveled on a journey of faith – something she’s never kept secret.”

On the date of the record-breaking film’s release, Feb. 16, 2018, Wright praised God on Twitter, thanking “God for all of the blessings and all he has done for the @theblackpanther cast & crew!”

Below is a transcript of Letitia Wright’s comments on her faith from “This Morning”:

Eammon Holmes: “Letitia, you’re both so young, and you’ve both done so, so well. But Letitia, you thought about packing all of this in. I mean, which is really hard to believe when you look that there is your break. You look fantastic on screen there, but actually, there was a stage in your life when you thought, ‘You know what? This is not for me.’”

Letitia Wright: “Yeah. I was going through a lot, a very difficult time in my life. I just needed to take a break from acting because I really idolized it. So I came off from it, and I went on a journey to discover God and my relationship with God. And I became a Christian, and it really just gave me so much love and light within myself. And so much— And I felt secure. And I felt like I didn’t need validation from anyone else or from getting a part. My happiness wasn’t dependent on that. It was dependent on my relationship with God.”

Holmes: “Because as an actress, you are judged …”

Wright: “Yes, you are.”

Holmes: “… all the time …”

Wright: “Criticized.”

Holmes: “… by producers – yes – by social media.”

Ruth Langsford: “And did that help, that break? Have you come back to acting thinking, ‘I love my work. I love my job. But it doesn’t define me completely.’”

Wright: “Exactly.”

Langsford: “Yeah.”

Wright: “And I’m centered in who I am, and I’m really grateful.

“I’m not perfect, especially as a Christian, you’re not perfect, you know. But you’re walking every day and trying to just stay connected.

“And yeah, it’s helped me a lot. So I’m really grateful.”

(Image: Black Panther stars Letitia Wright – This Morning/YouTube)

(Courtesy CNSNews.com)

4 hours ago

I’m a high school student in Alabama who didn’t walk out to protest guns – here’s why

Students across the nation walked out of class for 17 minutes today – one minute for each victim in the recent school shooting in Florida – demanding that Congress pass gun control legislation.

The protest was organized by the youth branch of the Women’s March, which claimed that students were calling for universal background checks, restraining orders to disarm people who display signs of violent behavior, and a ban on so-called “assault weapons.”

This movement is popular among high school students and many walked out of their classes.

I was not one of them. Here’s why.

I have been raised in a conservative household and have conservative views. I am also a devout Christian who holds a biblical worldview — interpret that as you may. I believe that the Second Amendment is as important today as it was in 1791 when the Bill of Rights was added to our constitution.

I also believe that the walkout was nothing but an act.

Some said it was simply to honor the victims. I’d have participated if that had been the case, but the group organizing the protest was capitalizing on the death of 17 innocent men and women to pass their political agenda … and they used our nation’s youth as pawns to reach their goal.

Many of my peers blame these shootings on the gun but not the person who made the conscious decision to pull the trigger. A gun, on its own, isn’t capable of killing anyone, though. It’s just a tool in the hands of the man who chooses to wield it.

Students believe that by protesting and lobbying Congress that somehow the violence in our schools will change, but I am afraid they are mistaken.

We cannot rely on Congress to legislate morality and we cannot rely on it to prevent another mass shooting like the one in Parkland.

The true power lies in the hands of the students. I firmly believe that my peers who walked out to protest can indeed cause a true change if they choose to address the root cause.

And the root cause is … our own selfishness.

Most students who engage in mass acts of violence are typically social outcasts with circumstances that drive them to commit mass murder out of a need for revenge or attention.

So if you want to act to prevent the next school shooting, look around you.

Do you see the student sitting all alone? Go sit with them and build a friendship, it might be tough but it can make a difference.

Do you know the student who lashes out in class seeking attention? Engage them, ask to help them with the assignment or ask for their help.

Do you see a student being bullied? Stand up for them and offer your friendship!

If you truly want to fix our schools, look up from your phones and look around for someone needing your help.

We accomplish nothing by walking out and averting our eyes from the problem.

So instead of waiting on Congress to act, let’s bring about change by our own hands.

(Image: TIME/YouTube)

Andrew Staton is a senior at Virgil I. Grissom High School in Huntsville.

4 hours ago

Alabama Police: 11-month-old boy fatally shot by 2-year-old brother

Charges will not be filed in the shooting death of an 11-month-old boy in Alabama.

Mobile police spokeswoman Charlette Solis tells AL.com the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office determined there were no elements of probable cause to prompt criminal charges after the boy was shot Monday by his 2-year-old brother.

The 11-month-old’s age was initially reported as 1 year old. The boys’ parents told police their 2-year-old had found their gun.

Police Chief Lawrence Battiste said Monday that he thought the boy was shot with a 9 mm handgun kept in the parents’ bedroom. He said the mother had stepped out of the house to tell her mother-in-law that she was getting ready to leave, and was alerted to the shooting when the 2-year-old told them his ears were ringing.

(Image: Pixabay)

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

