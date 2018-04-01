Newest Stories

1 hour ago

Study Claims Chocolate Easter Bunnies, Eggs ‘Bad for the Environment’

On Friday, two days before Easter, an academic journal published a study claiming that chocolate Easter bunnies and eggs are harmful to the environment.

The study, published in Food Research International, finds offense in everything about the Easter treats, from the amount of water it takes to produce them to the foil they’re wrapped in.

Thus, they’re condemned as “bad for the environment,” The Washington Times reports:
“Researchers at The University of Manchester in England have identified “the carbon footprint of chocolate and its other environmental impacts,” analyzing such factors as ingredients, manufacturing processes, packaging and waste.”

“The researchers also figured it took 1000 liters of water — about 265 gallons — to produce a single chocolate bar, and identify “sharing bags” of chocolate goodies to be the worst for the environment.”
The study singled out the British chocolate industry, which it claims produces about more than two tons of greenhouse gases annually.

(Courtesy CNSNews.com)

1 min ago

VIDEO: Another Alabama special election — Economic developers get an ethics carve out — Census will include a citizenship question … and more on Guerrilla Politics!

Radio talk show host Dale Jackson and Dr. Waymon Burke take you through this week’s biggest political stories including:

— Is there a lesson for Republicans to learn from the latest Alabama special election?

— Was there a need for a change to Alabama’s ethics laws for economic development?

— Why is there such an outcry over asking people if the are American citizens on during the 2020 census?

Alabama Board of Education Member and candidate for State House Mary Scott Hunter joins Jackson and Burke to discuss allowing guns in schools, the state of Alabama’s education system, and her campaign.

Jackson closes the show with a “Parting Shot” directed at folks who demand that we stop pointing out that there are people out there who want to repeal the 2nd Amendment.

4 hours ago

Ruben Studdard’s new album and tour honor R&B legend Luther Vandross

It took a show from Hollywood to make Alabama appreciate one of its own.

But since Ruben Studdard won “American Idol” in 2003, Birmingham and Alabama have embraced the soulful singer nicknamed “the Velvet Teddy Bear.”

Studdard said that affection is appreciated and returned.

“I’m so grateful that I get an opportunity to be an ambassador for the new Alabama, the more progressive Alabama,” said Studdard, who has traveled the world touring for the past seven years. “I think the future looks good for the state of Alabama.”

With his latest project, Studdard honors R&B legend Luther Vandross, to whom Studdard has often been compared.

“This year I’m releasing my new album called ‘Ruben sings Luther,’” Studdard said. “We’re doing a subsequent tour. We kind of envision this show as an opportunity for Luther’s fans and for people who never got an opportunity to see his show to see something like a Luther show – because it’s not going to be exactly like Luther Vandross’ show. I’m not Luther Vandross. It’s impossible for me to do anything exactly like him, but it’s going to be as close as I can possibly do.”

It’s the latest evolution in Studdard’s career that began with the “American Idol” win.

“I absolutely have the same passion for music that I did when I won ‘American Idol,’” he said.

He said that passion has gone from wanting to be heard to now wanting to produce excellent art.

(Courtest of Alabama NewsCenter)

5 hours ago

It depends on what the meaning of facts is

Former President Barack Obama (I love the adjective preceding his title) made some comments at the recent Global Opinion Leaders Summit in Japan that I can’t let slide, so please forgive me.

“It used to be that the two political parties in the United States would disagree but there was a common base line of facts and a set of norms in terms of political behavior that were followed. … You could have a disagreement, but basic things got done. … And some of the reason for that is … it used to be that in the United States, there were three television stations. Basically everybody watched the same thing. Everybody got their news from the same sources, and so everybody had, more or less, a similar view of the world. But today, because of first cable television and then now the internet, people have 500 channels to choose from, and they are able to find the news that fits their views instead of fitting their views to the news, so they are very biased in terms of how they see things, in a way that just didn’t used to be the case. And so it becomes harder to have a proper democratic debate if we don’t agree on just basic facts. … I can have an argument with somebody who doesn’t think it’s worthwhile for us to sacrifice economic growth in order to reduce carbon emissions. It’s much harder to have a debate with somebody who doesn’t believe that the planet is getting warmer despite the fact that 99 out of 100 scientists say it is. … When you don’t have a common set of facts, it’s hard to have, then, a basic democratic conversation.”

The opinion Obama is expressing is not unique to him. This is the way far too many liberals think.

I’ve heard former news luminaries such as Ted Koppel and Dan Rather separately lament that conservatives are essentially in a different reality. The liberal worldview springs from a healthy mind; the conservative one is not a different but valid alternative; it is just wrong.

Do you see the irony? Liberals don’t see that they are grossly guilty of what they are complaining about. They are the ones who don’t accord legitimacy to opposing views. Obama revealed his contempt for opposing viewpoints most infamously in his “bitter clingers” remark, but we witnessed him demonstrating it throughout his presidency, when he seemed to take umbrage at disagreement itself, as opposed to the reasons for the disagreement. If people disagree with leftists, they are being unreasonable, because leftist ideas are self-evidently true. Even worse, they presume that they alone are compassionate and that conservatives are heartless, self-interested wretches.

As an example, a young leftist criticized me on Twitter for noting that a certain student gun control activist has become offensive, hostile and partisan in his advocacy while berating those who don’t agree as placing their partisanship before children’s safety. My Twitter stalker asked me: “Since when is not wanting to get shot a partisan issue? Aren’t you bothered in the least that grade-schoolers have drills about crazed gunmen?”

I responded: “What makes leftists think that because we don’t agree with your proposed solutions we care any less about the problem than you? We actually want to address it. Your collective arrogance is astounding — no offense. I assume you want to help; you assume we don’t care.”

Now back to Obama. He longs for the days when an oligarchic media delivered a monolithic message. Darn that Rush Limbaugh (though Obama forgot to mention my evil brother this time) for opening up the media floodgates for an equally valid worldview. Darn Fox News and darn the internet. Competition is anathema to leftists not only in economics but also in the dissemination of information itself — the lifeblood of democracy.

They liked it better when the reporting of so-called facts was controlled by a narrow group of Beltway elites with a similar bias — a bias that influenced what the elites deemed important enough to report (or useful to their political agenda), the way they reported it and their commentary on it. It was much better when the expression of conservative dissent was limited to the local bar and the renegade conservative newspaper columnist.

A good way to determine which group of people is credible is to notice which is unafraid of the liberal flow of information and of the public’s ability to separate fact from fiction. Those who want to control the information are the suspect ones. Former Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis famously said, “Sunlight is said to be the best of disinfectants.” Ironically, Obama once approvingly cited this. You will note that it is never conservatives who advocate limitations on free expression through campus speech codes and other forms of censorship.

If leftists weren’t so self-important, they might understand that these things they call “facts” are not always objectively true. Take Obama’s dogmatic assertion that 99 percent of scientists believe the planet is getting warmer. Many dispute that assertion, saying that it is based on a skewed study and that there are thousands of scientists known to disagree. Further, many believe that even if it’s occurring, it is not primarily being caused by human beings and that even if it is, there is not much we could do, short of returning to a Stone Age-like existence, to reverse the process, and it’s doubtful that would work, either. Studies have shown that the draconian measures leftists support wouldn’t appreciably reduce global mean temperature in 100 years.

But if we disagree with Obama’s facts, then we are ridiculed as science deniers and told that there is a consensus and the matter is closed — claims that are wholly antithetical to the scientific method.

Leftists’ attitude that their subjective opinions should be universally recognized as objective truth is precisely why we need to promote the flow of information from all sources and let the people decide for themselves what is and isn’t credible. Thank heavens for the advent of conservative radio, conservative TV news and the internet, all of which, in various ways, liberals are trying to undermine or seize control over. Beware.

David Limbaugh is a writer, author and attorney. 

(Creators, copyright 2018)

5 hours ago

Alabama State Legislature approves $18.5 million pre-k expansion

The Alabama Legislature last week inched a step closer to providing high-quality pre-k to every family in the state that wants to voluntarily enroll their four-year-old.

The legislature gave final approval to the HB 175, the FY 2019 Education Trust Fund Budget. The bill appropriates a total of $96 million to the state’s pre-kindergarten program; $18.5 million more than the program’s current funding level.

Once signed into law, the $18.5 million expansion, along with funding from the final year of the state’s four-year federal Preschool Development Grant, would enable the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education, which manages the First Class Pre-K program, to add at least 100 new classrooms. This would allow at least 1,800 additional four-year-olds to enroll in the state’s high-quality, voluntary First Class Pre-K program in the 2018-2019 school year.

Advocates from the Alabama School Readiness Alliance and its Pre-K Task Force, a coalition of more than 40 prominent leaders from the business, education, civic, medical, legal, philanthropic, military and child advocacy communities, estimate that it would take an annual appropriation of $144 million to provide high-quality, voluntary pre-k to every family in the state that wanted to enroll their child. Today’s legislative action means that Alabama is on track to forseeably reach this goal within the next few years.

“Research released last month reaffirms that students who participate in Alabama’s high-quality, voluntary First Class Pre-K program outperform their peers in reading and math; however, too few four-year-olds are able to participate because of a lack of funding for the program,” said Mike Luce and Bob Powers, the co-chairs of the Alabama School Readiness Alliance’s Pre-K Task Force. “The state legislature today voted to give more families an opportunity to enroll their children in First Class Pre-K. We applaud their commitment to expanding Alabama’s voluntary pre-kindergarten program and we encourage state leaders to continue to make pre-k investments a priority until the program is fully funded.”

Alabama’s First Class Pre-K program is managed by the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education. For 11 years in a row, it has been ranked the number one state-funded pre-kindergarten program in the country for quality by the National Institute for Early Education Research.

There are currently 941 Alabama First Class Pre-K classrooms located in various public and private schools, child care centers, faith-based centers, Head Start programs, and other community-based preschool settings. However, that is only enough classrooms to enroll 28 percent of four-year-olds across the state.

A recent study of Alabama third graders found that students who voluntarily participated in the state’s high-quality First Class Pre-K program are more likely to be proficient in reading and math than their peers. The study was conducted by a team of researchers from the Public Affairs Research Council of Alabama in conjunction with the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Among the findings, researchers observed that First Class Pre-K:

— Narrowed the gap reading proficiency by 28 percent for all children in poverty; 32 percent for White children in poverty; 31 percent for Hispanic children in poverty; and, 26 percent for Black children in poverty.
— Narrowed the gap in math proficiency by 57 percent for all children in poverty; 71 percent for Hispanic children in poverty; and, 37 percent for Black children in poverty.
— Increased reading proficiency for children in poverty by 12 percent overall; 25 percent for Hispanic children in poverty; 23 percent for Black children in poverty; and, 3 percent for White children in poverty.
— Increased math proficiency for children in poverty by 13 percent overall; 17 percent for Hispanic children in poverty; 16 percent for Black children in poverty; and, 10 percent for White children in poverty.

A complete breakdown of the research on Alabama First Class Pre-K outcomes can be found here.

The Alabama School Readiness Alliance advocates for the expansion of high-quality, voluntary pre-kindergarten. ASRA works to ensure that pre-k is a continuing priority for Alabama’s children, parents, community leaders, legislators and governing officials. ASRA is a collaborative effort of A+ Education Partnership, Alabama Giving, Alabama Partnership and VOICES for Alabama’s Children. Visit here to learn more.

6 hours ago

Lost items land in Alabama at the Unclaimed Baggage Center

If you left your iPad on the seat pocket in front of you on a plane in Albuquerque, there is a chance it’s now for sale at a deep discount in Alabama.
The Unclaimed Baggage Center in Scottsboro is where lost luggage and items more often than not end up after attempts fail to reunite them with their original owners.

“People always come in and go, ‘Why is there one in Scottsboro?’ and ‘Why isn’t there one where I live?’” said Brenda Cantrell, brand ambassador for the Unclaimed Baggage Center. “Well, of course, this is where the business started and who knew then it would become what it is now? And we’re still proud to call Scottsboro home. But there is only so much unclaimed baggage. The airlines reunited over 99.9 percent of that checked baggage.”

Doyle Owens started the business in 1970 when he borrowed a pickup truck and $300 to go to Washington, D.C., and purchase unclaimed bags from the bus industry.

He began selling the items on top of card tables from his home before the popularity forced him to open a stand-alone store. Deals cultivated with airlines, bus lines and train carriers for unclaimed baggage and cargo provided enough inventory to see the business grow and the store expand to the more than 40,000 square feet and one city block it occupies today.

Doyle Owens’ son, Bryan, purchased the business in 1995 and, unlike his father, was keen on getting national media attention for the one-of-a-kind retail outlet.

Everyone from “Rick & Bubba” to “The Today Show” to Oprah has featured the store on their shows.

Here is a story Bloomberg did on the Unclaimed Baggage Center in 2014, interviewing visitors from California and Michigan on that day.

Cantrell said that’s not unusual.

“We are definitely a national tourist destination – international for that matter,” she said. “Every year we have all 50 states represented. We have 40 or 50 foreign countries easily every year.”

More than 1 million shoppers visit the store each year.

Bags and cargo – all of it sight unseen – are delivered to the store by the tractor-trailer load. The bags and boxes go through a sorting process that sees about one-third of the items thrown away or recycled, about one-third donated to charity and the remaining one-third gets cleaned and makes it onto the sales floor.

The store itself reflects what you would find in a typical suitcase. Clothes, shoes and jewelry dominate the store’s floor space. There is a sizable electronics section, a large selection of books, plenty of prescription eyeglasses, reading glasses and sunglasses and a large amount of sporting goods.

Then there are items you wouldn’t expect to find.

“Over the years, we have seen our fair share of odd things,” Cantrell said.

Topping the list was the live rattlesnake that was in one bag. The store’s staff ended up releasing it in the cemetery behind the store.

Unclaimed Baggage has also seen suits of armor, a mummified falcon, designer clothing, packed parachutes, paddleboards, autographed sports memorabilia and high-end jewelry, including a $64,000 men’s Rolex watch.

Cantrell said the store gets repeat visitors because there are thousands of new items on the sales floor every week.

The store is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

You can follow Unclaimed Baggage Center on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and sign up to get news and deals via email.

“We’re very much about the guest experience when they come here,” Cantrell said. “We’re not just another store running a discount. We always try to create an experience – a memorable one – that will keep them coming back.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

