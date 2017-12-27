Alabama Legislature cracking down on loophole that benefited teachers accused of sex crimes

State Senator Trip Pittman (R-Montrose) pre-filed a bill that would make it easier to fire any Alabama teacher who is charged with sex crimes against students.

Alabama has two conflicting laws on the books that create a loophole for teachers charged with sex crimes.

The loophole allows them to put off termination hearings and collect paychecks from taxpayers.

Pittman’s bill repeals an old law which allowed paid administrative leave for teachers who are charged with sex crimes against students.

Pittman says his bill does protect due process.