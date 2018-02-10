JeffCo Circuit Judge Bob Vance deletes all his tweets after qualifying to run for Alabama Chief Justice as Democrat

Perhaps he was looking to make a fresh start, or maybe he didn’t want all of his outspoken liberal anti-Trump views on display for the world.

Whatever the reason, shortly after Jefferson County Circuit Judge Bob Vance qualified as a Democrat to run for Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice, he deleted all of his previous tweets.

Now all that remains on his Twitter page are tweets related to his upcoming bid for chief justice.

Today I qualified to run for Chief Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court. I will stand for the rule of law & a court system with integrity. Please RT & follow. #BobVanceForAlabama — Judge Bob Vance (@BobVanceJr) February 10, 2018

In 2012, Vance nearly won this office and broke the Democratic Party’s statewide losing streak in Alabama. Vance was a last-minute choice by Democrats after they disqualified their party’s primary winner Harry Lyon. He was defeated by Roy Moore in the general election after coming up short with just 48 percent of the vote.

Although the archives of Vance’s tweets are spotty with use of archive.org’s “Wayback Machine” and Google’s cache, he had used social media to very critical of President Donald Trump and was actively supporting now-Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) during his 2017 U.S. Senate special election effort.

Vance is married to former Obama U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance, a Distinguished Visiting Lecturer at the University of Alabama School of Law and a regular on MSNBC. She also has been very critical of the current president and has been very vocal with her beliefs regarding the allegations that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election.

I'm old enough to remember when we had a POTUS who actively engaged in uncovering Russian efforts to influence our election. Nothing wrong with that – FBI intel is part of POTUS' brief. It is wrong for POTUS to interfere in a criminal investigation, especially if he's in the mix. https://t.co/evDVgW0Hbh — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) February 7, 2018

Vance, the only Democrat that qualified to run for the seat, will face the winner of the GOP primary that features current Alabama Chief Justice Lyn Stuart and Associate Alabama Supreme Court Justice Tom Parker in this November’s general election.

