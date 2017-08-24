Yellowhammer State High School Football Preview: 1-A, 2-A, 3-A

This week, Yellowhammer News is breaking down each classification of high school football. From 7-A to AISA, we’re taking a look at the top teams from each league. Today we dive into a triple header: 3-A, 2-A, and 1-A.

Class 3-A

According to The Alabama Sportswriters Association (ASWA) preseason poll, these are the current Top 10 teams in 3-A going into the season:

Piedmont Mobile Christian Gordo Ohatchee Montevallo Opp Oakman Pike County Weaver Randolph County

The rankings for 3-A come as no surprise. The top tier matches up almost exactly with the results of the 2016 playoffs. Piedmont is the obvious favorite. Last year, the Bulldogs ran over Ohatchee and Mobile Christian to claim their second state championship in a row. They seem to be on track for a three-peat, however the Bulldogs will have to replace some key players in order to continue their dominance. They lost their quarterback and best linemen to college play, but star running back Lee Stanley is set to return to the team that has won 25 straight games.

While Piedmont enters the season as the obvious favorite, several teams are primed to throw the Bulldogs in the dog house. Gordo hasn’t lost a regular season game since 2013, but has yet to make it to the championship. Will this be their year? Or can Montevallo, a team that continues to edge closer and closer into the final round of the playoffs, make a run for the top spot?

Class 2-A

These are the top 10 teams in 2-A according to ASWA:

Fyffe Aliceville Lanett Elba G.W. Long Tanner LaFayette Leroy New Brockton Sand Rock

Fyffe undoubtedly deserves to stand at the top, dominating Aliceville in last year’s championship game 28-0. The Red Devils have won 11 or more games for six straight seasons, played in the title game for three straight seasons, and won the title twice (2014 and 2016). Much like Piedmont in 3-A, Fyffe seems to dare someone to challenge them. That challenge may just come in the form of G.W. Long. The Rebels haven’t lost a regular season game since 2013, but have come up short in back-to-back trips to the semifinals. Lanett is also a team who may be hungry for revenge. Losing to Fyffe in the semifinals last season, the Tigers return with many of their star players after only losing six graduating seniors. It’ll be a tough fight to the finish, but nearly every team in 2-A has Fyffe in their crosshairs.

Class 1-A

These are the top 10 teams in 1-A according to ASWA:

Maplesville Sweetwater Linden Pickens County Brantley Addison Cedar Bluff Spring Garden Marengo Notasulga

Once again, Maplesville begins the season as the team to beat. The Red Devils have won three out of four straight title games and boast a 41-1 record over the last three seasons. However, this season may prove that the Red Devils aren’t invincible. As the only team to put up more than 14 points against Maplesville last season, Sweetwater enters 2017 with a hunger for the top spot. Pickens County also enters this season as the last team to beat Maplesville. They won 11 games last season and hope this is their year to make it back to the top.

